Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mississippi ex-governor threatens to sue news site over welfare fraud comments

May 10, 2023, 3:32 PM

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan...

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, gave notice that he intends to sue a news organization unless it apologizes for statements that he said some of its employees made about him in connection to misspending of welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant gave notice Wednesday that he will sue a news organization unless it apologizes for statements he said some of its employees made about him in connection to misspending of welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.

A reporter for the nonprofit online publication, Mississippi Today, won a Pulitzer Prize this week for her coverage of the case.

According to Bryant, Mississippi Today CEO Mary Margaret White made a “false and defamatory” statement about him when she spoke at a media conference in February. The letter also said Mississippi Today executive editor Adam Ganucheau and the reporter who won the Pulitzer Prize, Anna Wolfe, falsely claimed in a podcast that Mississippi Today employees “had never stated that former-Governor Bryant had committed a crime.”

The state auditor announced in February 2020 that criminal charges were brought against six people, including a former Mississippi Department of Human Services executive director who had been chosen by Bryant. The announcement came weeks after Bryant, a Republican, finished his second and final term as governor.

No criminal charges have been filed against Bryant, and he has said he told the auditor in 2019 about possible misspending of money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families antipoverty program.

Mississippi law says anyone who intends to sue for libel or slander must give written notice before a lawsuit is filed, and that a news organization has 10 days to issue a correction, apology or retraction.

Bryant’s demand that Mississippi Today publish corrections was issued in a certified letter to the news outlet from his lawyer, William Quin II. It was published Wednesday on a website that Bryant used last week to release other information about the welfare fraud investigation.

He’s also demanding that White, Ganucheau and Wolfe publicly apologize.

Henry Laird, an attorney representing Mississippi Today, said in a statement Wednesday: “We have received the demand for retraction from Gov. Bryant’s attorney. We’re reviewing it carefully so that we can reply to that demand as quickly as possible.”

State Auditor Shad White has said that from 2016 to 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services misspent more than $77 million in welfare money. Prosecutors have said the department gave money to nonprofit organizations that spent it on projects such as a $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi — a project for which retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre agreed to raise money.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, with a new director, filed a civil lawsuit last year against Favre and more than three dozen other people and businesses to try to recover more than $20 million of the misspent welfare money. No criminal charges have been brought against Favre.

Bryant is not among those being sued, but attorneys for some of the defendants in the civil suit have filed court papers that include text-message exchanges between Bryant, Favre and others about spending welfare money on the volleyball arena, using a lease arrangement because welfare money can’t be spent on construction. Bryant last week released more than 400 pages of his own text messages related to the welfare fraud investigation.

United States News

This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange Count...

Associated Press

Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday. Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant, the Orange […]

19 hours ago

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A...

Associated Press

Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll tried unsuccessfully to get a man booted off the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse because he occasionally listens to the provocative podcaster Tim Pool, newly unsealed court records revealed Wednesday. The 31-year-old male juror ultimately joined eight other anonymous jurors […]

19 hours ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Washing...

Associated Press

California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein a much-needed final vote as they seek to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees and raise the nation’s debt ceiling in the coming weeks.

19 hours ago

FILE - John Wilson arrives at federal court with his wife Leslie, April 3, 2019, to face charges in...

Associated Press

Appeals court tosses convictions of 2 parents in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court overturned all fraud convictions Wednesday of two parents who were found guilty of paying bribes to get their kids into elite universities as part of a sprawling college admissions scandal. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed all convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction […]

19 hours ago

FILE - An asylum-seeker carries her baby past U.S. Border Patrol agents as they wait between the do...

Associated Press

US will let in at least 100,000 Latin Americans to reunite with families

As President Joe Biden's administration prepares for the end of asylum restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering some new legal options for people — especially families — to come to the United States.

19 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Mississippi ex-governor threatens to sue news site over welfare fraud comments