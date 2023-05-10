Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Hampshire utility has latest entrant to trade electricity with Canada

May 10, 2023, 3:17 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The newest proposal for a major electrical transmission line from Canada that would be able to carry power to New England from Canada, would also be able to send to Quebec renewable energy produced by future power generators off the New England coast or other sources.

The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy Link would enter the United States in Canaan, Vermont. It would be buried along state highways in Vermont and New Hampshire until it linked to an existing transmission corridor in Monroe that would carry the power to a new substation in Londonderry. From there the power could be distributed throughout New England.

“You can think about the Twin States line almost like battery storage — the line would not need to be ‘always on’ and delivering energy from Quebec to New England,” said a statement from the electric utility National Grid, one of the developers of the proposed New Hampshire project. “Instead, it would be used when there is a need to bring additional clean energy to the region to balance variable resources, such as offshore wind.”

Unlike much of the power currently brought to the United States from Canada that is generated by hydro generation facilities in Quebec, it would also have the ability to deliver power generated by wind and solar facilities in Canada.

In a statement, Hydro-Quebec said cross-border infrastructure optimizes the use of renewable energy, hydro, wind and solar, in Quebec and the Northeastern United States.

“Even though HQ is not involved with the Twin States project, this project’s business model is a demonstration of how the energy transition is taking shape in our broader region,” the statement said.

For years the Northeastern United States has tried to find ways to take advantage of hydropower produced in Canada and Canadian officials have been eager to sell power in the U.S.

As part of that Hydro-Quebec has agreed to a 25-year contract to sell power for use in New York City via the stalled New England Clean Energy Connect through Maine.

But now Quebec has its own clean energy needs and doesn’t have power to spare for another major line to the U.S. and the focus is changing to shared power.

If approved, the earliest the New Hampshire project could begin construction would be 2026.

United States News

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gestures to players during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA b...

Associated Press

Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut deficit to a game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the […]

20 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Officials in a remote nor...

Associated Press

Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there. Wednesday’s unanimous vote by Port of Morrow’s five commissioners was the last step in securing the enterprise zone incentives, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Companies in the […]

20 hours ago

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's bir...

Associated Press

FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

Federal health advisers said Wednesday that a decades-old birth control pill should be sold without a prescription.

20 hours ago

This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange Count...

Associated Press

Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday. Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant, the Orange […]

20 hours ago

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A...

Associated Press

Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll tried unsuccessfully to get a man booted off the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse because he occasionally listens to the provocative podcaster Tim Pool, newly unsealed court records revealed Wednesday. The 31-year-old male juror ultimately joined eight other anonymous jurors […]

20 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

New Hampshire utility has latest entrant to trade electricity with Canada