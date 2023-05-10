Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Minnesota advances deepfakes bill to criminalize people sharing altered sexual, political content

May 10, 2023, 3:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — In a nearly unanimous vote, Minnesota Senate lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would criminalize people who non-consensually share deepfake sexual images of others, and people who share deepfakes to hurt a political candidate or influence an election.

Deepfakes are videos and images that have been digitally created or altered with artificial intelligence or machine learning. political misinformation have been created with the technology since it first began spreading across the internet several years ago. That technology is easier to use now than ever before.

The bill would allow prosecutors to charge people with up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines for disseminating deepfakes. To become law, the bill must still go through a conference committee and get signed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Only one lawmaker voted against the bill on Wednesday.

“The concern I have is just the civil penalty. I want to see it higher,” Republican Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, of Little Falls, said on the Senate floor before voting against the bill.

Supporters said the bill is cutting-edge and necessary.

“We need to protect all Minnesotans who might become victims of those that seek to use technology or artificial intelligence to threaten, harass, or … humiliate anybody,” Republican Sen. Eric Lucero, of St. Michael, said in support.

A small handful of other states have passed similar legislation to combat deepfakes, said Democratic Sen. Erin Maye Quade, the Apple Valley lawmaker who championed the bill. Those states include Texas, California and Virginia.

“I think we’re really behind at the federal level and the state level” on data privacy and technology regulation, Maye Quade said. “Just watching the advancement of AI technology, even in the last year, had me really concerned that we didn’t have anything in place.”

In a January video, President Joe Biden talked about tanks. But a doctored version of the video amassed hundreds of thousands of views that week on social media, making it appear like he gave a speech that attacked transgender people.

Digital forensics experts said the video was created using a new generation of artificial intelligence tools, which allow anyone to quickly generate audio simulating a person’s voice with a few clicks of a button. And while the Biden clip on social media may have failed to fool most users, the clip showed how easy it now is for people to generate hateful and disinformation-filled deepfake videos that could do real-world harm.

Some social media companies have been tightening up their rules to better protect their platforms against deepfakes.

TikTok said in March that all deepfakes or manipulated content showing realistic scenes must be labeled to indicate they are fake or altered in some way, and that deepfakes of private figures and young people are no longer allowed. Previously, the company had barred sexually explicit content and deepfakes that mislead viewers about real-world events.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

United States News

This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange Count...

Associated Press

Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday. Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant, the Orange […]

18 hours ago

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A...

Associated Press

Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll tried unsuccessfully to get a man booted off the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse because he occasionally listens to the provocative podcaster Tim Pool, newly unsealed court records revealed Wednesday. The 31-year-old male juror ultimately joined eight other anonymous jurors […]

18 hours ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Washing...

Associated Press

California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein a much-needed final vote as they seek to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees and raise the nation’s debt ceiling in the coming weeks.

18 hours ago

FILE - John Wilson arrives at federal court with his wife Leslie, April 3, 2019, to face charges in...

Associated Press

Appeals court tosses convictions of 2 parents in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court overturned all fraud convictions Wednesday of two parents who were found guilty of paying bribes to get their kids into elite universities as part of a sprawling college admissions scandal. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed all convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction […]

18 hours ago

FILE - An asylum-seeker carries her baby past U.S. Border Patrol agents as they wait between the do...

Associated Press

US will let in at least 100,000 Latin Americans to reunite with families

As President Joe Biden's administration prepares for the end of asylum restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering some new legal options for people — especially families — to come to the United States.

18 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Minnesota advances deepfakes bill to criminalize people sharing altered sexual, political content