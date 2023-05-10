Valley man is 3rd to plead guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy case

PHOENIX — A Valley man pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, authorities announced.

Carlos Alberto Castro-Ruiz of Phoenix, 26, previously admitted to delivering 420,000 fentanyl pills and 25 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover officers last September, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

His codefendants Alexander Ortega-Islas of Phoenix, 22, and Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes of Mexico, 27, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. During their search, police also seized three pistols.

A conviction on the conspiracy charge would result in a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000. The firearms charge carries a penalty of 5-20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Castro-Ruiz’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18.

Ortega-Islas’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 10 and Crosswell-Cervantes’ is scheduled for July 17.

