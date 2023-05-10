Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NYC Mayor Adams calls fatal subway chokehold ‘tragedy that never should have happened’

May 10, 2023, 11:37 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the death of Jordan Neely at the hands of a fellow subway rider was “a tragedy that never should have happened” and pledged to do more to help people experiencing mental health crises.

“My heart goes out to Jordan’s family, who is suffering great pain and uncertainty about the circumstances of his death,” said Adams, a former police officer who was criticized for his initial muted response to Neely’s death.

Neely died on May 1 when U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny put him in a chokehold aboard a subway train in Manhattan.

The 30-year-old Neely was a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was well-known to city outreach workers who try to help unhoused people experiencing mental illness.

A freelance journalist who recorded video of Neely’s final minutes said Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn’t attacked anyone when Penny pulled him to the floor and pinned him. The video shows two other subway riders helping to hold Neely down.

Neely lost consciousness during the struggle and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner’s office ruled that Neely died in a homicide caused by compression of the neck but said the question of criminal culpability would be up to the legal system. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has promised a thorough investigation.

Penny, 24, said through his lawyers last week that he was only protecting himself after Neely threatened him and other passengers.

“Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death,” said his lawyers, Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser.

Protests have erupted in the days since Neely’s death, with demonstrators demanding Penny’s arrest.

Because Neely was Black and Penny is white, some see echoes of the nearly 40-year-old case of Bernhard Goetz, a white gunman who was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train in 1984.

Adams’ first response to the fatal encounter was to decline to condemn Penny and to reference the rights of subway riders to take action in certain situations.

“I was a former transit police officer, and I responded to many jobs where you had a passenger assisting someone,” Adams said after Neely’s death was first reported.

Neely’s family issued a statement earlier this week criticizing the mayor’s response.

“The mayor has chosen a side,” said Donte Mills, an attorney hired by Neely’s aunt and father. “For him to put that forward as an excuse for Mr. Penny is very irresponsible, it’s not acting in good faith as a mayor and it’s disrespectful to the family, who is suffering a loss.”

Speaking in a livestream address from City Hall on Wednesday, Adams sought to counter the charge that he did not care about Neely. He noted that Neely shared a name with his own son, Jordan Coleman, and said all New Yorkers “must work together to do more for our brothers and sisters struggling with serious mental illness.”

A message seeking comment on Adams’ speech was left with Mills, Neely’s family’s attorney.

Trying to steer mentally ill homeless people into shelter and treatment has been a priority for Adams, a Democrat, since he took office at the beginning of 2022.

Adams announced a plan in November to hospitalize some severely mentally ill people involuntarily, citing the city’s “moral obligation to act.”

That approach was criticized by some civil liberties advocates as too invasive, but Adams said Wednesday that the city has “managed to bring many people in crisis to the hospital who desperately needed care” in recent months.

Adams urged New York state lawmakers to pass legislation that would smooth the path for getting homeless mentally ill people into treatment.

Neely was not the first member of his family to die violently. His mother, Christie Neely, disappeared in 2007 and her body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the Bronx.

Christie Neely’s boyfriend was charged with strangling her, and Jordan Neely testified at the boyfriend’s murder trial.

Neely’s mental health began deteriorating at some point after that, and Adams said the young man “interacted with many city agencies and community-based organizations and providers” over the years. “Those efforts were not enough, and we must find ways to strengthen our system starting with investigation and accountability,” Adams said.

Adams said he would bring together the leaders of the five organizations that contract with the city to provide homeless outreach services for a summit next week on improving outcomes for people with serious mental illness.

United States News

FILE - New York State Attorney General Letitia James participates in the Global Citizen NOW confere...

Associated Press

3 companies to pay $615,000 in NY attorney general investigation over faked net neutrality comments

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Three companies accused of falsifying millions of public comments to support the contentious 2017 federal repeal of net neutrality rules have agreed to pay $615,000 in penalties to New York and other states, New York’s attorney general said Wednesday. The penalties come after an investigation by the New York state Office […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts’ high court upholds $37M judgment for woman who smoked Marlboro Lights, got cancer

The highest court in Massachusetts has upheld a nearly $37 million judgment for a woman who said she developed cancer after switching to Marlboro Light cigarettes because she thought they were less dangerous than the Marlboro Red cigarettes she had previously smoked. The Supreme Judicial Court’s unanimous ruling on Tuesday said that Patricia Walsh Greene […]

12 hours ago

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10...

Associated Press

Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google on Wednesday disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology, a drive that’s in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months […]

12 hours ago

FILE - People place flowers and pay their respects at a memorial for victims of the Allen Premium O...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s tweets about Texas mall gunman spread misleading claims, question shooter’s background

WASHINGTON (AP) — Misleading claims about the Elon Musk. Musk has questioned whether the man identified by authorities as the shooter, Mauricio Garcia, really had an account on a Russian social media platform, and Musk suggested that revelations about the shooter’s background could be a “psyop,” or psychological operation, in which the public is misled […]

12 hours ago

This image provided by York County Sheriff's Office and released by attorney Justim Bamberg shows p...

Associated Press

South Carolina man sues police after being shot at 47 times during mental crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man is suing a sheriff’s office in South Carolina saying deputies shot at him nearly 50 times when he was having a mental health crisis in a parked truck with a shotgun in his lap, even though he says his hands were raised. Trevor Mullinax survived being hit nine times […]

12 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

NYC Mayor Adams calls fatal subway chokehold ‘tragedy that never should have happened’