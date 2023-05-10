Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in Christmas Day burglary of Phoenix firefighters’ home

May 10, 2023, 10:26 AM

Travis Szydelko (Glendale Police Department Photo)

(Glendale Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in a Christmas Day burglary of the home of a pair of Phoenix firefighters, authorities said Wednesday.

Travis Szydelko, 34, is accused of taking more than $10,000 worth of guns, ammunition, hunting supplies and personal belongings from the home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Glendale on the holiday last year.

The victims’ dog, Bear, was also let out during the robbery and went missing for two days, the Glendale Police Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Szydelko was living in and out of two homes in the area at the time of the burglary and property that belonged to the firefighters was found during a search, added police.

Detectives also used DNA evidence to connect Szydelko to the crime, police said.

Szydelko, who was arrested Thursday, faces charges of burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bill Gates attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kam...

KTAR.com

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to speak at NAU commencements

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be in Flagstaff to speak to some of the students graduating from Northern Arizona University this weekend.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Tempe police officer shoots, wounds man suspected of shoplifting from Walmart

A Tempe police officer shot and wounded a man suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart on Tuesday night, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Rendering)...

Kevin Stone

North Phoenix resort transforms pool area into AquaRidge WaterPark

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is upping its pool game with a water park that features three multistory slides, an enhanced lazy river and more.

10 hours ago

(Abrazo Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man survives ‘widowmaker’ heart attack hours after daughter’s birth in Glendale

Justin Elms of Peoria survived a near total blockage in his heart hours after his daughter, June, was born at a Glendale hospital in March. 

10 hours ago

Sergio Morales (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Buckeye man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting victim with cognitive disability

A Buckeye man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim last year who had a cognitive disability, authorities said Tuesday.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Suspect arrested in Christmas Day burglary of Phoenix firefighters’ home