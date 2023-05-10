PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in a Christmas Day burglary of the home of a pair of Phoenix firefighters, authorities said Wednesday.

Travis Szydelko, 34, is accused of taking more than $10,000 worth of guns, ammunition, hunting supplies and personal belongings from the home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Glendale on the holiday last year.

The victims’ dog, Bear, was also let out during the robbery and went missing for two days, the Glendale Police Department said.

Szydelko was living in and out of two homes in the area at the time of the burglary and property that belonged to the firefighters was found during a search, added police.

Detectives also used DNA evidence to connect Szydelko to the crime, police said.

Szydelko, who was arrested Thursday, faces charges of burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

