PHOENIX — A popular ice cream company will temporarily open up a not-a-gym circuit, where visitors can enjoy ice cream after a rather lax workout.

The Halo Top un-gym experience will be open this weekend in Fashion Square located on Scottsdale and Camelback roads.

Visitors can stop by from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The 24-minute circuit is simple — instead of a customer going to their spin class, they can take a ride on the mechanical bull. The un-gym will also replace rounds on the punching bag with a swing in the pillow fight station, and pull-ups for how long guests can hang from the basketball rim.

“Featuring a slew of fun, calorie-burning activities that will keep you active without feeling like you did a workout. Free to the public, the ‘no work workout’ is a fun and easy way to take a better-for-you break while still pursuing fitness goals,” according to Halo Top’s website.

Each workout — which also includes screaming and walking a shopping cart on a treadmill — ends with free ice cream.

The event is primarily open to adults. Children can attend, but they must be supervised at all times.

The ice cream company has previously visited New York City and Chicago and is set to visit Santa Monica, California, at the end of the month.

