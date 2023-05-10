Buckeye Walmart evacuated after gunshot fired outside

PHOENIX — A Walmart Supercenter in Buckeye was evacuated on Tuesday after a gunshot was fired outside one of the entrances, authorities said.

Police responded to the store at Watson and Yuma roads and learned from witnesses that several people were involved in a fight outside, the Buckeye Police Department said in an email.

Preliminary information indicated no one appeared injured and no damage was done to the property in the incident. The subjects fled the scene before police arrival, authorities said.

The store was closed for evacuation, and it will remain so for the evening.

Police asked residents to avoid the area, as an investigation is underway.

