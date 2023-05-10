Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case

May 9, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “Dances With Wolves” actor charged with sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade has asked Nevada’s high court to toss his sweeping indictment in state court.

Nathan Chasing Horse and his lawyers have argued that his accusers wanted to have sex with him.

The 46-year-old’s appeal to the state Supreme Court, filed Tuesday, marks his latest attempt to get his case dismissed as he remains jailed in Las Vegas on charges that could send him to prison for decades — or life — if convicted.

“Nathan is pursuing this extraordinary writ because the trial court refused to dismiss the charges contained within the indictment in this case,” Deputy Clark County Public Defender Kristy S. Holston wrote in an affidavit attached to the formal appeal to the high court.

The presiding judge in the state’s case, Carli Kierny, upheld Chasing Horse’s indictment last month, writing in an order that prosecutors in Clark County presented enough evidence for “a reasonable grand juror to conclude that the sexual assaults occurred.”

His trial had been set to begin May 1, but Kierny put a pause on criminal proceedings indefinitely as Chasing Horse appeals her decision.

“Extraordinary relief is warranted here because Nathan has no plain, speedy and adequate remedy in the ordinary course of the law,” his lawyer wrote in Tuesday’s filing. “The trial court’s rulings have exposed petitioner to criminal liability for legally insufficient charges.”

Chasing Horse, who is known for his work in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning movie, was arrested Jan. 31 in southern Nevada, the culmination of a monthslong investigation by Las Vegas police after receiving a tip from Canadian authorities. He is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.

Since starring in the 1990 film, Chasing Horse had built a name for himself among tribes in the U.S. and Canada as a self-proclaimed medicine man. Authorities have accused him of using that position to lead a cult, gain access to vulnerable Indigenous women and girls, and take underage wives starting in the early 2000s.

His arrest in Nevada stunned Indian Country and helped authorities in other jurisdictions corroborate allegations against him. Chasing Horse also faces criminal charges in Canada, the U.S. District Court in Nevada, and on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

His lawyers argued Tuesday that, beyond the question of Chasing Horse’s guilt, the appeal presents an opportunity for the high court to clarify confusion in state law regarding definitions of consensual sex and spiritual guidance, among other things.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

United States News

Associated Press

Maryland Supreme Court reverses ruling on digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court on Tuesday reversed a ruling by a lower court that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising was unconstitutional, saying the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. In an order, Justice Matthew Fader, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland, sent the case back to Anne […]

20 hours ago

FILE - A bathtub ring shows where the water mark on Lake Mead once was along the boarder of Nevada ...

Associated Press

Much of West out of drought in short term, long road ahead remains

A big question is how much relief this winter's snow will bring to the Colorado River, which has been depleted by climate change and overuse.

20 hours ago

South Carolina Republican Rep. John McCravy explains a bill to ban abortion, except in the earliest...

Associated Press

South Carolina Republicans advance new abortion restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans are pushing new abortion restrictions in a late attempt to curtail access after a near-total ban failed last month. A Senate bill that would ban abortion except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy is moving quickly through the South Carolina House in the first sign that Republican leaders […]

20 hours ago

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Bided meet with other lawmakers i...

Associated Press

Debt limit meeting ‘productive,’ no agreement reached

Joe Biden and congressional leaders confronted each other on the debt limit impasse, ending with no breakthrough but agreeing to meet again.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida driver in 116-mph fatal house crash gets 27 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph (186 kph) before crashing into a house and killing two people in 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Vaughn Mongan, 45, of Palm Harbor, was sentenced Monday in Pinellas County court, the Tampa Bay Times […]

20 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...

Associated Press

What is Title 42 and how has US used it to curb migration?

The end of Title 42's use has raised questions about what will happen with migration preparing for an increase in migrants.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case