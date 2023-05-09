PHOENIX — A fourth grader in Peoria will be charged after an unloaded gun was found in a backpack on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to Alta Loma Elementary School after administrators were alerted of the weapon, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The student will face charges including carrying a weapon on school grounds and a minor carrying a firearm.

Alta Loma Elementary School is located near 87th and Olive avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

