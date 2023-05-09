Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4th grader in Peoria to be charged after gun found in backpack at elementary school

May 9, 2023, 4:02 PM

(Google Maps Screenshot)...

(Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A fourth grader in Peoria will be charged after an unloaded gun was found in a backpack on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to Alta Loma Elementary School after administrators were alerted of the weapon, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The student will face charges including carrying a weapon on school grounds and a minor carrying a firearm.

Alta Loma Elementary School is located near 87th and Olive avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Chandler due to crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed Tuesday afternoon in Chandler following a crash, officials said.

16 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Capitol Building)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democratic leaders pan budget plan for lack of school voucher cap

Democratic leaders in the Arizona Legislature aren't satisfied with the budget bills introduced Monday after months of bipartisan negotiations.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Triple Twist lottery ticket sold at Phoenix market hits jackpot for $365,000

The jackpot wins in the Valley keep flowing, with a Triple Twist ticket sold at a Phoenix market hitting for $365,000.

16 hours ago

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 reopens at Gilbert Road following crash

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 were closed at Gilbert Road on Tuesday for hours due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

16 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

KTAR.com

Fentanyl-related prosecutions continue at record numbers in metro Phoenix

Fentanyl-related prosecutions continue to rise in Arizona's most populous county, with 2023 pacing to be a record year.

16 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix community colleges adding 4 bachelor’s degree programs

The Maricopa County Community College District is adding four four-year bachelor's degree programs in the fields of health care, business and tech.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

4th grader in Peoria to be charged after gun found in backpack at elementary school