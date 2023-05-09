Close
Remains of Sober Grid app founder identified in California

May 9, 2023, 3:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found last month in Southern California have been identified as those of the Sober Grid app founder who disappeared in 2021, authorities said.

The remains of Beau Mann were found on April 25 in the courtyard of an abandoned property in Santa Monica and were identified by the Los Angeles County coroner on May 6, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The coroner’s office was trying to determine the cause of death, police said.

Sober Grid is a social media-style app that provides peer support coaching, an online community and other resources to people in recovery from addition. It was founded in 2015.

“Simply put — Beau was our light,” Sober Grid said in a statement. “After an experience in his early years with drugs and addiction, he turned his focus and passion towards helping others.”

Mann was 39 when he was last heard from on Nov. 30, 2021, after he got into an Uber near Sober Grid’s Los Angeles office, according to the Sober Grid statement.

“He texted 911 while inside the Uber. He was dropped off in Santa Monica. Despite exhaustive efforts to find him, Beau was never heard from again,” it said.

Mann did not respond to Los Angeles Police Department’s follow-up to the 911 text, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

