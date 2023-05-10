Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect

May 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A hit-and-run early Tuesday morning left a man dead in Phoenix, and police are looking for the suspect, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. to a call of a collision, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The collision occurred between a pickup truck and a car, and the truck driver fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The motorist in the car, 59-year-old Ronnie Crnkovic, was taken to a hospital where he died with serious injuries.

Early information detectives ascertained indicated the truck was traveling south on 35th Avenue and crashed into the rear end of the stopped car.

The truck driver remains outstanding and the investigation ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

