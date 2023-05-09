Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

4 staff leave Indianapolis-area school where kid ate vomit

May 9, 2023, 3:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Four staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been fired or have submitted their resignations after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The board of the Brownsburg Community School Corp. approved the actions Monday night for the staff at Brown Elementary School.

They are among five staff members the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after the February incident. The fifth, a behavioral technician, works for an outside agency and cannot be disciplined by the school district.

A sixth staffer who does not face charges but who the school district said also did not report the incident, also has submitted a letter of resignation. That letter was not received in time to be acted upon during Monday’s meeting and will be discussed at a June board meeting.

A teacher and an instructional aide at the school were charged with neglect. They as well as a second teacher, a second aide and the behavioral technician were charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers who have been charged from contact with students.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement at the time, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

United States News

This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen. Owen, a man ...

Associated Press

Execution set for Florida man convicted of rapes and murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman in separate South Florida attacks in 1984 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Duane Owen’s execution is set for June 15 at 6 p.m. It’s […]

16 hours ago

Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft speaks with supporters during a campaign stop in Liber...

Associated Press

Comment on transgender issue roils Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A prominent GOP candidate roiled the hotly contested primary race for Kentucky governor with a comment that if elected, “we will not have transgenders in our school system,” angering LGBTQ advocates in a state that has enacted laws limiting the rights of transgender youth. Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft made the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday. The conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors. Existing Washington law generally requires […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Reporter pleads guilty to prank using Noem’s cell number

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A broadcast reporter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge filed after he made a prank phone call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number. Reporter Austin Goss pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor that stemmed from a pre-recorded prank call he made Jan. 22 to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter. Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge nixes Block shareholder suit over online music deal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against financial technology company Block Inc. over its 2021 acquisition of majority ownership in Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by rapper Jay-Z. A pension fund shareholder alleged that Block founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and the company’s board of directors breached […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

4 staff leave Indianapolis-area school where kid ate vomit