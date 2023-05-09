Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens in Chandler after crash

May 9, 2023, 3:06 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened Tuesday afternoon in Chandler following a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. and reopened at 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers had to exit at Chandler Boulevard.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

U.S. 60 was also closed in the East Valley for hours on Tuesday due to a crash.

