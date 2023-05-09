Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens in Chandler after crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened Tuesday afternoon in Chandler following a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. and reopened at 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers had to exit at Chandler Boulevard.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

U.S. 60 was also closed in the East Valley for hours on Tuesday due to a crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.