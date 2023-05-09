Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Report: Antisemitic incidents on the rise in California

May 9, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than 500 antisemitic acts targeting Jewish people, including assault, vandalism and harassment, were committed in California last year, an increase of more than 40% from 2021, underscoring a proliferation of hate crimes and extremism in the state, according to a report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL also cited increasing collaboration among extremist and white supremacist groups in a report detailing a wide range of hate crimes and violence. California saw at least six murders by members of extremist groups in 2021 and 2022 — the most in the nation — with three being linked to white supremacist groups, the report found.

The report on California comes after the Anti-Defamation League released another report, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry, that shows antisemitic incidents are at a new high worldwide, with the upward trend intensifying in the U.S.

In California, it found at least 518 antisemitic acts were committed in 2022, second only to New York with 580 incidents. That figure is a 41% increase from 2021, it said.

“There’s a common thread that connects every part of California, north and south, east and west, and that’s hate in all its forms,” Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism, said at a news conference Tuesday. “Addressing the proliferation of extremism, antisemitism and hate is not only a profound challenge, it is one of the challenges of our time.”

The civil rights organization’s report, called “Hate in the Golden State”, also found an increase in local white supremacist groups working together to spread propaganda and strengthen their presence across California. It shows how established groups such as the drag queen story hours.

Supremacist or antisemitic groups such as the Goyim Defense League, Active Clubs and the White Lives Matter network are among the driving forces behind efforts in California to spread white supremacy ideology and organize anti-LGBTQ+ protests, the report said. Last year, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 296 instances of white supremacist propaganda being distributed in California, a jump of 91% from 155 instances in 2021.

It also details violence or harassment committed by supporters of the attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco last year.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener, a gay Jewish lawmaker from San Francisco, called the report’s findings “absolutely horrifying.” Wiener said he has been the target of hate speech and death threats.

“We don’t need to see statistics to know that there has been an explosion of hate and extremism,” Wiener said at the news conference. “We need, as a matter of public safety and public health in California, to be very clear that we are going to have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of extremist bigoted behavior.”

The Anti-Defamation League says it has recorded at least 400 incidents where local lawmakers across the country were harassed or threatened between 2020 and 2022, with 64 instances in California.

California lawmakers and officials are attempting to address the trend. Last week, the Civil Rights Department unveiled a statewide non-emergency hate crime hotline. The hotline, serving as an alternative to law enforcement, helps connect people who experience or witness hate crimes with various resources, including legal and mental health assistance.

Democratic Assemblymember Cory Jackson of Riverside, who authored a bill that would create a hate crime intervention unit within the California Department of Public Health, said the extremism movement is gaining traction.

“This movement is well organized, is well funded, and they have a game plan, and they are executing that game plan,” he said. “This is our opportunity to making sure that we don’t take this lightly.”

United States News

This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen. Owen, a man ...

Associated Press

Execution set for Florida man convicted of rapes and murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman in separate South Florida attacks in 1984 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Duane Owen’s execution is set for June 15 at 6 p.m. It’s […]

15 hours ago

Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft speaks with supporters during a campaign stop in Liber...

Associated Press

Comment on transgender issue roils Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A prominent GOP candidate roiled the hotly contested primary race for Kentucky governor with a comment that if elected, “we will not have transgenders in our school system,” angering LGBTQ advocates in a state that has enacted laws limiting the rights of transgender youth. Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft made the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday. The conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors. Existing Washington law generally requires […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Reporter pleads guilty to prank using Noem’s cell number

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A broadcast reporter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge filed after he made a prank phone call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number. Reporter Austin Goss pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor that stemmed from a pre-recorded prank call he made Jan. 22 to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter. Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge nixes Block shareholder suit over online music deal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against financial technology company Block Inc. over its 2021 acquisition of majority ownership in Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by rapper Jay-Z. A pension fund shareholder alleged that Block founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and the company’s board of directors breached […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Report: Antisemitic incidents on the rise in California