PHOENIX — The jackpot wins in the Valley keep flowing, with a Triple Twist ticket sold at a Phoenix market hitting for $365,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Fast Market, located at Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, for Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 18, 28, 32 and 35.

Triple Twist is a daily Arizona Lottery draw game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

Each entry provides three chances to win. Players can select their own numbers or use the quick pick option for one line. The computer randomly selects two additional lines.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

The win is a continuation of a strong stretch for the state’s lottery participants.

Six Arizona Lottery tickets, including two sold at the same West Valley gas station, won at least $10,000 apiece in two Friday drawings.

Last month, a $3.2 million jackpot ticket was sold at an East Valley convenience store.

