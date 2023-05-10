Close
Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix with 5 restaurants targets November opening

May 10, 2023, 3:00 PM

PHOENIX — The Global Ambassador luxury hotel in Phoenix is slated to open in mid-November, bringing five original restaurants to the Valley.

The hotel located at The Grove near 44th Street and Camelback Road is owned and operated by local restauranteur and developer Sam Fox.

“As the hotel name implies, the restaurants are an expression of all these spectacular places. We’re now several months away from opening our doors and I’m excited to showcase what has been almost a decade in the making,” Fox said in a press release Tuesday.

“These five restaurants are gathering places, not only for travelers and hotel guests, but for locals who have been instrument in our success.”

Fox will bring restaurants that have taken French, Mediterranean, Mexican and Peruvian inspiration, spotlighting some of his favorite flavors and dishes from cultures around the world.

Le Âme, a Parisian steakhouse, will see classic French dishes like steak frites au poivre and French onion soup. The steakhouse will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

A separate and casual shop, Le Market, will serve French pastries and espresso for breakfast and cheese and wine in the evening.

The Mexican- and Peruvian-inspired restaurant, Pink Dolphin, is where guests can choose between a leisurely lunch or dinner indoors or on the covered dining terrace. Some of the destination’s drink and menu items include ceviche, margaritas and cocktails.

The Lobby Bar will serve a mix of classic and craft cocktails with a European flair, as well as an all-day snack menu that includes lobster croquettes and house-made potato chips with French onion dip.

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop overlooks Camelback Mountain, bringing a cocktail and dinner men, a DJ and a view of part of the Valley.

Finally, there will be the state’s first of it’s kind members-only club, the Global Ambassador Club. Members will have access to various exclusive services and private restaurant The Grill.

