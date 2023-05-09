Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fentanyl-related prosecutions continue at record numbers in metro Phoenix

May 9, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Fentanyl-related prosecutions continue to rise in Arizona’s most populous county, with 2023 pacing to be a record year.

Maricopa County has seen 2,432 cases related to the possession, sale, transport and manufacturing of the synthetic opioid submitted to the attorney’s office in the first four months of the year.

The total in the metro Phoenix county was 6,629 in 2022. The most recent figures are a steep jump from the first year of digital tracking in 2020, when 923 cases were submitted.

“I’ve spoken one-on-one with parents who have lost their kids to this poison,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release ahead of National Fentanyl Awareness Day on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“It is gut-wrenching to hear them talk about having a conversation with a child one evening, only to find that child gone the next morning.”

Opioid-related deaths are seeing a similar increase not only in Maricopa County, but across the state.

Arizona saw an increase in opioid deaths every year from 2017 to 2021 before a slight drop in 2022.

The state has confirmed 294 deaths in 2023 as of Thursday, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Maricopa County has a page with more information on fentanyl and opioid prevention.

Call the opioid assistance and referral line at 1-888-688-4222 to speak with local medical experts on information, resources and more.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Chandler due to crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed Tuesday afternoon in Chandler following a crash, officials said.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Capitol Building)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democratic leaders pan budget plan for lack of school voucher cap

Democratic leaders in the Arizona Legislature aren't satisfied with the budget bills introduced Monday after months of bipartisan negotiations.

15 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Triple Twist lottery ticket sold at Phoenix market hits jackpot for $365,000

The jackpot wins in the Valley keep flowing, with a Triple Twist ticket sold at a Phoenix market hitting for $365,000.

15 hours ago

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 closed at Gilbert Road following crash

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 were closed at Gilbert Road on Tuesday due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

15 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix community colleges adding 4 bachelor’s degree programs

The Maricopa County Community College District is adding four four-year bachelor's degree programs in the fields of health care, business and tech.

15 hours ago

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Yuma mayor Nicholls hopeful about state’s end of Title 42 plan as surge in migrants continues

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said that even though much uncertainty will come with the end of Title 42 on Thursday, he's hopeful about the state's plan to mitigate difficulties.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Fentanyl-related prosecutions continue at record numbers in metro Phoenix