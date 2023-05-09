Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Becky G added to 2023 Arizona State Fair concert series lineup

May 9, 2023, 9:00 AM

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on...

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has added rising pop star Becky G to the 2023 Coliseum Concert Series lineup.

The Latin music phenom will take the stage at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Oct. 14, the fair announced Tuesday.

Tickets, which range from $25 to $100 and include fair admission, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

“I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings,” Becky G, who made her Coachella mainstage solo debut last month, said in a press release.

“It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

RELATED STORIES

Becky G is the fifth act confirmed for this year’s fair, which will run Thursdays-Sundays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.

Country singer Walker Hayes (Oct. 13), R&B singer Ne-Yo (Oct. 20), country rockers Brothers Osbourne (Oct. 21) and country singer Carly Pearce (Oct. 28) were announced in March.

The Coliseum Concert Series is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

Regular fair entry, which costs $15, will no longer include general admission concert access.

The concert venue and fairgrounds are located at the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Alexander Rzeczycki booking photo...

Kevin Stone

DNA evidence helps MCSO make arrest in 2008 sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in a 2008 sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl after he was identified through DNA evidence.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Driver involved in fatal collision in Phoenix flees scene on foot

Police in Phoenix are trying to find a driver who was involved in a fatal collision Tuesday morning and left the scene on foot.

10 hours ago

Tiinaliisa Holmstrom and her daughter Tenley tell the story of how the young girl saved her younger...

Luke Forstner

Glendale girl saves younger brother from drowning in swimming pool

Two Valley fire departments have recognized a 9-year-old Glendale girl for heroism after she saved her brother’s life.

10 hours ago

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County approves nearly $5M to support refugee services

Maricopa County approved nearly $5 million last week to support nonprofits serving refugees in the Valley, officials announced.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery launches Lucky Dog scratchers with top prize of $50K

The Arizona Lottery last week launched a new Scratchers ticket Lucky Dog, with the top prize of $50,000 in honor of national pet month.

10 hours ago

(Jet's Pizza Photo)...

KTAR.com

Jet’s Pizza expands in the Valley with opening of 4th location in Tempe

Detroit-based Jet's Pizza is expanding its presence in the East Valley with the latest opening of its Tempe location.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Becky G added to 2023 Arizona State Fair concert series lineup