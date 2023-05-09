Becky G added to 2023 Arizona State Fair concert series lineup

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has added rising pop star Becky G to the 2023 Coliseum Concert Series lineup.

The Latin music phenom will take the stage at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Oct. 14, the fair announced Tuesday.

Tickets, which range from $25 to $100 and include fair admission, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

“I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings,” Becky G, who made her Coachella mainstage solo debut last month, said in a press release.

“It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

Becky G is the fifth act confirmed for this year’s fair, which will run Thursdays-Sundays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.

Country singer Walker Hayes (Oct. 13), R&B singer Ne-Yo (Oct. 20), country rockers Brothers Osbourne (Oct. 21) and country singer Carly Pearce (Oct. 28) were announced in March.

The Coliseum Concert Series is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

Regular fair entry, which costs $15, will no longer include general admission concert access.

The concert venue and fairgrounds are located at the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

