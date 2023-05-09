Driver involved in fatal collision in Phoenix flees scene on foot

PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix are trying to find a driver who was involved in a fatal collision Tuesday morning and left the scene on foot, authorities said.

Officers were called to 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive, between Greenway and Thunderbird roads, around 5:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.

Police said one of the drivers fled the scene before police arrived.

The man from the second vehicle died after he was taken to a hospital.

The intersection was restricted in all four directions while the scene was under investigation.

No other information was available.

