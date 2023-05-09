Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Driver involved in fatal collision in Phoenix flees scene on foot

May 9, 2023, 7:46 AM | Updated: 7:54 am

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix are trying to find a driver who was involved in a fatal collision Tuesday morning and left the scene on foot, authorities said.

Officers were called to 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive, between Greenway and Thunderbird roads, around 5:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.

RELATED STORIES

Police said one of the drivers fled the scene before police arrived.

The man from the second vehicle died after he was taken to a hospital.

The intersection was restricted in all four directions while the scene was under investigation. 

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tiinaliisa Holmstrom and her daughter Tenley tell the story of how the young girl saved her younger...

Luke Forstner

Glendale girl saves younger brother from drowning in swimming pool

Two Valley fire departments have recognized a 9-year-old Glendale girl for heroism after she saved her brother’s life.

8 hours ago

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County approves nearly $5M to support refugee services

Maricopa County approved nearly $5 million last week to support nonprofits serving refugees in the Valley, officials announced.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery launches Lucky Dog scratchers with top prize of $50K

The Arizona Lottery last week launched a new Scratchers ticket Lucky Dog, with the top prize of $50,000 in honor of national pet month.

8 hours ago

(Jet's Pizza Photo)...

KTAR.com

Jet’s Pizza expands in the Valley with opening of 4th location in Tempe

Detroit-based Jet's Pizza is expanding its presence in the East Valley with the latest opening of its Tempe location.

8 hours ago

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” and "Hamilton"...

KTAR.com

ASU Gammage 2023-24 Broadway season tickets now available to new subscribers

New subscribers are now eligible to buy season tickets to ASU Gammage’s eight-show 2023-24 Broadway lineup, which features the return of “Hamilton.”

1 day ago

(AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Deported felon who was arrested in Arizona sentenced to 7½ years in prison

A convicted felon from Mexico who reentered the U.S. after being deported has been sentenced to 7½ in prison, federal authorities in Arizona said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Driver involved in fatal collision in Phoenix flees scene on foot