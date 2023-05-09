Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

DNA evidence helps MCSO make arrest in 2008 sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

May 9, 2023, 8:20 AM

Alexander Rzeczycki booking photo...

(Alexander Rzeczycki - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Alexander Rzeczycki - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a 2008 sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl after he was identified through DNA evidence.

The victim, whose name was not released, didn’t live to see an arrest made, MCSO said in a press release Monday. She died in 2015, three years before DNA technology created a break in the cold case.

The teen allegedly was lured into a bedroom and sexually assaulted by two males during a party in June 2008. She knew the perpetrators only as Alex and Ryan.

MCSO Special Victims Unit investigators were unable to identify the suspects, and the case went inactive in 2009 after the victim said she didn’t want to continue participating.

RELATED STORIES

MCSO submitted case evidence for analysis in 2017 after receiving a grant to process untested sexual assault kits. Male DNA was found on an evidence item and entered into the national DNA database known as CODIS.

The case was reopened after 33-year-old Alexander Rzeczycki was identified through a potential DNA match in August 2018.

MCSO eventually submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which presented it to a grand jury. The grand jury indicted Rzeczycki and issued a warrant for his arrest in April.

Rzeczycki was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail on one count of sexual conduct with a minor, MCSO said.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect. Anybody with information about the case was asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) with a notation of “IR08-112002.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Driver involved in fatal collision in Phoenix flees scene on foot

Police in Phoenix are trying to find a driver who was involved in a fatal collision Tuesday morning and left the scene on foot.

8 hours ago

Tiinaliisa Holmstrom and her daughter Tenley tell the story of how the young girl saved her younger...

Luke Forstner

Glendale girl saves younger brother from drowning in swimming pool

Two Valley fire departments have recognized a 9-year-old Glendale girl for heroism after she saved her brother’s life.

8 hours ago

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County approves nearly $5M to support refugee services

Maricopa County approved nearly $5 million last week to support nonprofits serving refugees in the Valley, officials announced.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery launches Lucky Dog scratchers with top prize of $50K

The Arizona Lottery last week launched a new Scratchers ticket Lucky Dog, with the top prize of $50,000 in honor of national pet month.

8 hours ago

(Jet's Pizza Photo)...

KTAR.com

Jet’s Pizza expands in the Valley with opening of 4th location in Tempe

Detroit-based Jet's Pizza is expanding its presence in the East Valley with the latest opening of its Tempe location.

8 hours ago

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” and "Hamilton"...

KTAR.com

ASU Gammage 2023-24 Broadway season tickets now available to new subscribers

New subscribers are now eligible to buy season tickets to ASU Gammage’s eight-show 2023-24 Broadway lineup, which features the return of “Hamilton.”

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

DNA evidence helps MCSO make arrest in 2008 sexual assault of 13-year-old girl