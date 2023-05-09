Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Illinois trooper shot, motorist dead in exchange of gunfire

May 9, 2023, 7:01 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MT. VERNON, Ill. (AP) — A state trooper was wounded and a motorist killed early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire along an interstate highway in southern Illinois, police said.

Illinois State Police said preliminary findings indicate that troopers were responding to help a motorist at about 3 a.m. along Interstate 64 when an altercation happened. Police said the motorist displayed a firearm and exchanged gunfire with troopers, leaving the suspect dead and a 16-year-veteran trooper hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near Mt. Vernon, the Jefferson County seat, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, closing the interstate’s eastbound lanes for more than three hours.

State police said the agency’s own internal investigators are handling the case, and no more details were available to be released.

United States News

Associated Press

Goldman settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs will pay $215 million to settle a years-long class action lawsuit that claimed the bank discriminated against women when it came to pay, performance evaluations and promotions. The lawsuit, initially filed in September 2010, was set to go to trial next month. The plaintiffs in the case are women […]

7 hours ago

CORRECTS SPELLING OF PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO PELTZ INSTEAD OF PELL - Owner-handler Debbie Devel...

Associated Press

For these hounds and humans, dog show a couples’ competition

NEW YORK (AP) — As otterhounds lined up to be judged at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Monday, Tips and Creed could be forgiven if they secretly were rooting for each other. Same goes for their owners and handlers, Tom and Debbie Develin. The Boyertown, Pennsylvania, duo are a couple. The dogs are, too, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

STARKS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after shooting at children who had been playing hide and seek outside his home, striking a 14-year-old girl, officials said. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head early Sunday, and was taken to a hospital […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

New Kristin Hannah novel, ‘The Women,’ coming in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — The next novel from million-selling author Kristin Hannah is a war story set in the 1960s. St. Martin’s Press announced Tuesday that Hannah’s “The Women” will be published next winter, Feb. 6. The novel follows the life of young nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath, whose traditional upbringing is upended by the […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities searched Tuesday for two inmates — one accused of killing four people — who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday by cutting a […]

7 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Dan...

Associated Press

Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant the chance to pardon the soldier. Sentencing for Daniel Perry is scheduled to last up to two days. State District Judge Clifford Brown, who presided over Perry’s trial, last week denied his request for a new trial. Perry, who was working as a ride-share driver the night […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Illinois trooper shot, motorist dead in exchange of gunfire