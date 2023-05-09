Close
New Kristin Hannah novel, ‘The Women,’ coming in 2024

May 9, 2023, 5:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The next novel from million-selling author Kristin Hannah is a war story set in the 1960s.

St. Martin’s Press announced Tuesday that Hannah’s “The Women” will be published next winter, Feb. 6. The novel follows the life of young nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath, whose traditional upbringing is upended by the Vietnam War, her decision to volunteer and the bitter divisions it creates in the U.S.

“’The Women’ is the story of one woman gone to war, but it shines a light on the story of all women who put themselves in harm’s way to help others,” according to the publisher. “Women whose sacrifice and commitment to their country has all too often been forgotten.”

Hannah’s previous works include such best-sellers as “The Nightingale,” “The Great Alone” and “The Four Winds,” one of the most popular releases in 2021.

