Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

In dog show world, details obvious and subtle rule the day

May 8, 2023, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:14 pm

A Scottish Terrier is bathed during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023...

A Scottish Terrier is bathed during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Doe-eyed dachshunds, push-faced French bulldogs and other nonsporting breeds circle the hallowed rings. A bracco Italiano receives a jowl massage. Spaniels get blow-dried. Everyone is prepping — lovingly, meticulously — for a hoped-for big moment.

With more than 3,000 dogs competing this week at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show, one of the world’s most prestigious, sometimes it’s a competitor’s confident gait or self-possessed gaze that sets it apart from the pack.

“Like all things, beauty is subjective,” said Ann Ingram, who traveled from Cork, Ireland, to New York City to judge several events. “A dog’s attitude in the ring can help. If the dog loves itself, you can tell. He kind of has that attitude of, you know, ‘I’m a winner.’”

In short: There are the obvious characteristics — the quantifiable ones — and then there are the intangibles.

The show is being held this year on Frenchies and miniature poodle to go on to the semifinals – and, perhaps, the marquee Best in Show competition on Tuesday night.

Each spring, the rarefied world of breeding purebreds — a beloved if idiosyncratic American subculture — is telecast to viewers around the world for three days spanning more than 16 hours. Things can get pretty arcane if you’re not steeped in the topic.

To hear Ingram and others tell it, the dog show is an arena where details matter deeply — details that the rest of the world may have no idea about. Though with the show’s increasing popularity as the years pass, that is changing.

JUDGING HERE VARIES WIDELY BY BREED

“With breeds like Frenchies and bulldogs, where there are health concerns with the breathing, you want to see them be able to move without any signs of distress,” Ingram said. A spirited trot or swishy, excited wag of the tail may signify an excellent performance for one breed, but subpar training for another.

For example, “any poodle that flies around the ring like a workhorse is not a poodle,” Ingram said. Some dogs were bred to hunt lions (Rhodesian ridgebacks), while others are bred to be affectionate puffballs (Pekingese).

Others are arrogant or aloof. Ingram says that when you approach an Afghan hound, “They actually look through you, rather than at you,” because they’re bred to be far-seeing. “It’s like, ‘You’re disturbing my vision — could you move?’”

Atop gold-skirted, purple-velvet tables, handlers position their dogs in preparation for Ingram’s scrutiny. “When you go through the coat, maybe you find that there’s no body or the elbows are hanging out a bit,” she said. When judging poodles, her scrupulous attention to detail goes beyond the grooming. Some hairdressers, according to Ingram, pull poodles’ fluffy fur taut in order to make round eyes appear almond-shaped, which is the breed’s standard.

Some details may be common, but standards are not universal. In European competitions, for example, cream-colored French bulldogs and white-colored Italian greyhounds are not recognized. But in the United States, both dogs are competitive.

GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH SOME DOG DETAILS

At nearly 150 years old, Westminster is the second-oldest continuously-running sporting competition in the United States, behind only the Kentucky Derby. But modern innovations have changed the game. Popular TikTok accounts, the widespread use of QR codes and geotagged Instagram posts have raised the profiles of some competitors, who may go on to score lucrative kibble sponsorships.

Before dogs enter the ring, groomers blow-dry the bellies of Tibetan spaniels, unfurl curlers from the muzzles of snow-white Malteses and spritz the coiffed, cloudlike bobs of bichon frisés. Some curly and coarse-coated breeds are brushed with baby powders while fine, silky-haired dogs are spritzed with various aerosol sprays.

Behind the scenes Monday morning, handlers massaged the jowls of sleepy-faced bracco Italianos, which are eligible for the first time to compete at Westminster this year.

Beth Sweigart of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania, holds the honor of judging Best in Show this year. So she’ll be holed up in her hotel room, staying clear of the rings until the premier competition. She’s respecting a longstanding policy.

“Some breeds are more glamorous than others and catch the eye,” Sweigart said. But others, like Labrador retrievers, are what she called “a very utilitarian kind of dog. They’re not fancy movers.” They’re bred to be duck hunters. Though they were the most popular breed in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, Sweigart points out that at Westminster, they’ve never won.

HERE’S HOW THEY PREP FOR THE BIG MOMENTS

Though she doesn’t wear a uniform, experienced handlers and owners will likely recognize Sweigart from her more than 50 years in the dog world. In previous years, she’s judged various terrier, toy and sporting groups. At home, she has more than eight dogs, including Labradors, affenpinschers, and a pack of Norfolk terriers that she said are “named after patriots” such as Eisenhower, Sam Adams and Patrick Henry.

Dress style is typically conservative and sensible, since handlers and judges are bending over dogs in all manners. Most female handlers and judges wear formal blouses and skirts cut below the knees. But “you don’t want to be too precious about your outfit,” Ingram said, because “if you’re judging something like a Saint Bernard, you’re getting slobber on it.”

Also sequestered in a hotel Monday was George Milutinovich of Fresno, California, who was judging 21 breeds and varieties in the nonsporting group Monday night. He said he’ll have a leisurely lunch and will reread standards, then watch a few breed videos and “kind of get my head set for the night.”

At home he has a Russell Terrier named Millie. Over the past couple decades, he has bred pugs and bichon frisés. But in the ring, judges suspend their personal affinities and biases. “What’s foremost in your mind,” Milutinovich said, is this: “Can this dog before me do the job that it was originally bred to do?”

On Monday, the converging aromas of cologne and wet dog were in the air. Bon Bon, a short-haired dachshund, scarfed down a filet of chicken plucked from his handler’s breast pocket before rounding the ring with a dignified strut that drew rapturous applause.

“There’s bigger shows numerically, but the fact that you’re actually getting the absolute cream of the cream … is quite exciting,” Ingram said. “The whole razzmatazz of Westminster is very special.”

United States News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Dan...

Associated Press

Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant the chance to pardon the soldier. Sentencing for Daniel Perry is scheduled to last up to two days. State District Judge Clifford Brown, who presided over Perry’s trial, last week denied his request for a new trial. Perry was convicted in April in the 2020 shooting of […]

1 day ago

Members of the Ohio House Constitutional Resolutions Committee hear opponent testimony Tuesday, May...

Associated Press

Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An effort by a Republican faction in Ohio to make it harder to change the politically fractured Ohio House where the undertaking has so far stalled. Wednesday is the last day to get the job done if lawmakers mean to put a related ballot measure before voters on Aug. 8, according […]

1 day ago

Palestinians walk under a banner depicting militants from the Lions' Den group who were killed by I...

Associated Press

Killing of alleged collaborator exposes Palestinian tensions

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — There was no mourning tent for 23-year-old Palestinian Zuhair al-Ghaleeth. There were no banners with his portrait, no chants celebrating his martyrdom. Instead, a bulldozer dropped his bullet-riddled body into an unmarked grave, witnesses said. The day after six masked Palestinian gunmen shot and killed al-Ghaleeth over his suspected collaboration […]

1 day ago

Campaign signs for Heather Boyd and Katie Ford are seen, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Aldan, Pa. The t...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House battle hinges on Philadelphia suburbs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who reclaimed the Pennsylvania House majority in November and clung to a one-seat margin by sweeping three special elections earlier this year face yet another contest for control of the chamber next week, when voters will fill a vacancy in the Philadelphia suburbs. At stake in the Delaware County special […]

1 day ago

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President Donald ...

Associated Press

Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is set to begin deliberations Tuesday in a civil trial over advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will read instructions on the law to the nine-person […]

1 day ago

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th We...

Associated Press

Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals

It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed’s third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade. And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the purple-and-gold best in show ribbon go to […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

In dog show world, details obvious and subtle rule the day