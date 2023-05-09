Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Abortion-restriction effort reintroduced in Nebraska

May 8, 2023, 7:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A new effort was introduced late Monday in the Nebraska Legislature to restrict abortion access in the state, less than two weeks after a bill that would have banned abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy failed to overcome a filibuster.

The new plan to ban abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy drew fervent protests from opponents who had been assured by Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch that the abortion proposal was dead for the session.

Drawing even more outrage was the way the measure was introduced: as an amendment to a bill that would ban gender-affirming hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery for minors — the most controversial bill of the session that has led at least two lawmakers to filibuster every bill before the body this year.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who has led the filibuster effort since late February to protest the trans bill, angrily promised Monday night to ratchet up her efforts to further slow the work of the Legislature following the abortion amendment.

“We have 161 hours after today. That is going from 9 a.m. to midnight,” she said. “And you better believe I’m going to maximize every minute of that. Every single minute of it.”

In late April, an abortion bill that would have banned abortion once cardiac activity can be detected failed to get the 33 votes it needed to end the debate on it. Historically, that means the bill is shelved for the remainder of the session.

Sen. Ben Hansen, a chiropractor from Blair, introduced the 12-week abortion ban on Monday, billing it as a reboot of a compromise amendment introduced during the abortion debate last month by Republican Sen. Merv Riepe. Riepe had initially supported the 6-week ban, but he later voiced concern that the measure was too extreme. When his fellow Republicans rejected his compromise amendment to push the ban to 12 weeks, he withheld his vote on the motion to end debate, leading to the abortion bill’s failure.

But opponents note stark differences in Hansen’s amendment and Riepe’s. While Hansen’s measure offers exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, it does not include an exception for fatal fetal anomalies, as Riepe’s bill did. Hansen’s proposal also criminalizes abortion for doctors who perform it outside the exceptions listed.

Opponents of both abortion restrictions and the trans bill said the latest effort by conservative lawmakers that combines both subverts legislative rules that require two combined measures to be related and that call for any proposal that imposes a criminal element to first go through the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

Adding the abortion ban as an amendment to the trans bill also means it gets to skip ahead in the legislative process. Instead of going through three rounds of debate that every bill must survive to pass, it would be subjected only to a final two-hour round of debate, critics said.

Liberal lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan body also complained that a promise last month by Arch and the author of the trans bill, freshman Sen. Kathleen Kauth, to reach a compromise with opponents on her bill before it was scheduled for a final round of debate never came to fruition. Instead, conservative lawmakers decided among themselves to make exceptions for minors already receiving gender-affirming care and call it a compromise, opponents said.

At a minimum, opponents wanted sections of the bill that would ban gender-affirming hormone treatments removed.

Omaha Sen. Jen Day railed against the move, noting that she and other lawmakers had heeded calls by conservative leaders to “keep the temperature down” during bill debates so as not to upset the compromise efforts on the trans bill.

“And we did, in good faith,” Day said. “And then today, the proponents of the bill came in, threw a bunch of gasoline on the carpet, threw a match on the chamber, and lit the building on fire. So much for keeping the temperature down.”

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the ...

Associated Press

Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement

President Joe Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S.

20 hours ago

FILE - Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at ...

Associated Press

US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

President Joe Biden said Monday his administration will write new regulations that will require airlines to compensate air travelers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After her husband died last year, she wrote a children’s book on grief. Now she’s charged with his murder. Kouri Richins was arrested on Monday in Utah and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, a small […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-US Homeland Security agent gets life for sex assaults

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Homeland Security special agent was sentenced to life in federal prison Monday for sexually assaulting two women he silenced by telling them he was “above the law.” John Jacob Olivas, 48, of Riverside was sentenced by a judge who said he had engaged in “systematic torture of women” […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Worker fatally injured at Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said. Emergency medical crews were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center about noon Monday, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith […]

20 hours ago

A migrant waits at the Gateway International Port of Entry under U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

Associated Press

‘Risk it all’: Migration rises ahead of end to asylum rules

The U.S. is preparing for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants, and it spotlights concerns about whether the end of the immigration limits under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law will mean even more migrants trying to cross the southern border.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Abortion-restriction effort reintroduced in Nebraska