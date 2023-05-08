Close
AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists

May 8, 2023, 2:31 PM

Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during ...

Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 11, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Associated Press was a finalist in two Pulitzer Prize categories — for breaking news photography of Sri Lanka’s political crisis, and for feature photography of the elderly in Ukraine.

That was in addition to the breaking news photography in Ukraine.

The AP images from Sri Lanka captured the full range of human emotion. Protesters pumping their fists in the air shouting anti-government slogans, and also shielding themselves from tear gas and water cannons. Crowds of Sri Lankans storming the office of the prime minister after the president fled the country, and others celebrating inside the president’s official residence by jumping in the pool and using the gym equipment.

The Sri Lanka photos were made by Eranga Jayawardena and Rafiq Maqbool.

In Ukraine, the grueling effects of war on the elderly were shown by AP photographers in a range of settings: people being forced from homes damaged by missile strikes, carried away from hospice facilities, crowding into railway stations to evacuate and even living alone after refusing to leave home.

The photos about Ukraine’s elderly were made by Vadim Ghirda, Petros Giannakouris, Nariman El-Mofty, Evgeniy Maloletka, Bernat Armangue, David Goldman, Natacha Pisarenko and Emilio Morenatti.

