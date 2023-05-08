Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school

May 8, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — An adult was shot and injured Monday afternoon at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas, but law enforcement officials said they did not believe there was any further threat to the school as their search for the shooter continued.

The shooting was reported just before 12:40 p.m. at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. No students were injured.

In a letter sent to parents shortly after the shooting, the school’s principal said all students were safe in their classrooms after one person was struck by gunfire on campus but outside the school building.

The middle school located about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Las Vegas Strip was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police cleared the campus.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, although police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

Police also have not said whether the person who was shot was a school employee. But in a statement released hours after the shooting, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara extended his well wishes to “our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

United States News

FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff...

Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin will put $9.1M in donations into his charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $9.1 million given to a GoFundMe campaign by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The decision, first shared with The Associated Press Monday, begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rangers search for two overdue mountain climbers in Alaska

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Aerial and limited ground searches were underway Monday in Alaska for two overdue mountain climbers whose last known tracks disappeared at the site of an avalanche, officials said. Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, were last known to be near […]

15 hours ago

Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during ...

Associated Press

AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists

The Associated Press was a finalist in two Pulitzer Prize categories — for breaking news photography of Sri Lanka’s political crisis, and for feature photography of the elderly in Ukraine. That was in addition to the breaking news photography in Ukraine. The AP images from Sri Lanka captured the full range of human emotion. Protesters […]

15 hours ago

Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville,...

Associated Press

Tennessee governor schedules special session to address guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced that he would call lawmakers back to the state’s Capitol on Aug. 21 for a special session after the Republican-led Legislature adjourned earlier this year without taking on gun control. The announcement comes weeks after six people — including three young children — were […]

15 hours ago

A marcher wears a shirt reading "No more stolen sisters" during the third annual march and gatherin...

Associated Press

Indigenous missing person cases get researchers’ attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico task force charged with addressing missing person cases involving Native Americans is teaming up with researchers in Nebraska on a data collection project that they hope will begin to close the gaps when it comes to tracking cases and their outcomes nationwide. The goal of the federally funded […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Comedian Hannah Gadsby returns with a stand-up ‘love letter’

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix special illustrates a different side of the comedian that fans may not expect — a happier one. “It’s a lighter show,” Gadsby tells The Associated Press ahead of “Something Special” airing on Tuesday. “It’s more positive. It’s expressing a happiness I don’t think I had done in […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school