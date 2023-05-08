Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Deported felon who was arrested in Arizona sentenced to 7½ years in prison

May 8, 2023, 4:00 PM

(AP File Photo)

PHOENIX – A convicted felon from Mexico who reentered the U.S. after being deported has been sentenced to over seven years in prison, federal authorities in Arizona said Monday.

Hermelindo Velazquez-Rivera, 45, received a 90-month sentence on April 18 after previously pleaded guilty to reentry of a removed alien, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

A Border Patrol agent arrested Velazquez-Rivera near the border in southern Arizona in May 2022, less than three months after he was deported after a prior illegal reentry conviction.

His criminal record includes two federal alien smuggling convictions and a state conviction in North Carolina for causing a death while driving under the influence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Border Patrol.

Deported felon who was arrested in Arizona sentenced to 7½ years in prison