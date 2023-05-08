Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Texas lawmaker resigns ahead of misconduct expulsion vote

May 8, 2023, 12:37 PM

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, stands in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on J...

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, stands in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 18, 2023. On Saturday, May 6, a Texas legislative committee recommended that Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican Texas state lawmaker resigned Monday ahead of an expected vote to expel him after an investigation found he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern.

Rep. Bryan Slaton, 45, had faced mounting calls from the state Republican party and conservative groups to resign after the House investigation determined last week that he gave the intern and another young staffer alcohol at his home, had sex with the intern after she was intoxicated, and later showed her a threatening email but said everything would be fine if the incident was kept quiet.

Slaton also asked a fellow lawmaker to keep his behavior secret, the House General Investigating Committee report noted.

The chairman of the investigating panel, Rep. Andrew Murr, said he still plans to call for a vote to expel Slaton because he remains an officer of the state until a successor is elected and sworn in.

Slaton’s resignation letter did not address the allegations, which his attorney previously called “outrageous” and “false.”

Slaton said it had been an honor to serve in the Legislature from his East Texas district and thanked his colleagues.

“I look forward to spending more time with my young family, and will continue to find ways to serve my community and all citizens across our great state,” he wrote.

State Republican Party leaders welcomed his departure and said House members should be held accountable for misconduct.

“The misconduct described in the General Investigative Committee Report should never be tolerated and is proper grounds for expulsion,” party officials said in a statement. “These actions have betrayed the trust that the people of Representative Slaton’s district put in him as an elected official, and he has rightly resigned.”

Slaton’s legislative biography describes him as holding values and principles formed by church and family gatherings. It also cites his degrees from a Baptist seminary and work as a youth minister.

The misconduct investigation began after two 19-year-old legislative aides and a 21-year-old legislative intern filed complaints in April.

Two of the women said they tried to dissuade the intern from spending time with Slaton and suggested his behavior was inappropriate. But the intern, who one complainant described as “naive,” agreed to Slaton’s request to visit his apartment. The other women went with her, according to the report, and the lawmaker served them alcohol.

One of the young women drank enough to vomit and the others got so drunk they were dizzy and had “split vision,” the investigation report noted.

Two women eventually left but the intern stayed, according to the report. She told her friends Slaton drove her home the next morning, stopping at a drugstore so she could obtain emergency contraception.

The Associated Press found that between 2017 and 2021, at least 120 state lawmakers in 41 states faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment. They often run again for office and are re-elected, and efforts to remove them are rarer.

United States News

Shareholders watch Warren Buffett from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeti...

Associated Press

Maybe investors shouldn’t worry about Buffett’s successor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many investors worry about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after its legendary CEO Warren Buffett is gone, but most of the conglomerate’s companies have already made the transition to reporting to the man who will eventually replace the 92-year-old. Buffett himself and executives at Berkshire Hathaway companies like See’s Candy and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Priz...

Associated Press

Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz share fiction Pulitzer Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — an innovative narrative of wealth and deceit set in 1920s New York. Beverly Gage’s “G-Man,” her widely acclaimed book on longtime FBI leader J. Edgar Hoover, was given the Pulitzer for biography. “ His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Kennedy Center honoree opera singer Grace Bumbry sings the National Anthem at the Kennedy Ce...

Associated Press

Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Bayreuth, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died. She was 86. Bumbry died Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a logg...

Associated Press

US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. agency has agreed to an in-depth environmental study into whether dredging a Georgia shipping channel in the spring and summer would threaten rare sea turtles nesting on nearby beaches — a review demanded by conservationists who sued to stop the project. Georgia conservation group One Hundred Miles moved to […]

13 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N...

Associated Press

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has intensified in recent weeks, with prosecutors summoning a broad range of witnesses before a federal grand jury and zeroing in on questions of whether the former president or others obstructed government efforts to recover the records. It remains unclear when the investigation […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Mac DeMarco on fame and why he indulged on a 199-song album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Often dubbed the prince of indie music, Mac DeMarco has built a devoted fanbase through his mix of distinct slacker rock and being unafraid to show off his endearingly offbeat personality. His latest release — a nine-hour, 199-song album — has confounded and stunned fans and critics alike. But for DeMarco, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Texas lawmaker resigns ahead of misconduct expulsion vote