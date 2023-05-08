Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Dakota governor signs law protecting tribal adoptions

May 8, 2023, 11:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law to protect tribal cultures by codifying the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, Burgum’s office announced Monday.

The federal Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

Also known by the acronym ICWA, it was created in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies.

considers a challenge to the federal law.

A handful of white families have claimed the law is based on race and is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause. They also said it puts the interests of tribes ahead of children. Lower courts have been split on the case.

The outcome could undercut federal law. Tribes also fear more widespread impacts on the ability to govern themselves if the justices rule against them.

Supporters of the law include Native American leaders who have long championed it as a way to preserve Native families and culture. Opponents include non-Native families who have tried to adopt American Indian children in emotional legal cases.

Mike Nowatzki, a spokesperson for the governor, said the new state law ensures “that these important protections for Native American children and families will remain in place in North Dakota regardless of what happens with the ICWA in the federal court system.”

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15.

United States News

FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff...

Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin will put $9.1M in donations into his charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $9.1 million given to a GoFundMe campaign by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The decision, first shared with The Associated Press Monday, begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rangers search for two overdue mountain climbers in Alaska

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Aerial and limited ground searches were underway Monday in Alaska for two overdue mountain climbers whose last known tracks disappeared at the site of an avalanche, officials said. Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, were last known to be near […]

15 hours ago

Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during ...

Associated Press

AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists

The Associated Press was a finalist in two Pulitzer Prize categories — for breaking news photography of Sri Lanka’s political crisis, and for feature photography of the elderly in Ukraine. That was in addition to the breaking news photography in Ukraine. The AP images from Sri Lanka captured the full range of human emotion. Protesters […]

15 hours ago

Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville,...

Associated Press

Tennessee governor schedules special session to address guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced that he would call lawmakers back to the state’s Capitol on Aug. 21 for a special session after the Republican-led Legislature adjourned earlier this year without taking on gun control. The announcement comes weeks after six people — including three young children — were […]

15 hours ago

A marcher wears a shirt reading "No more stolen sisters" during the third annual march and gatherin...

Associated Press

Indigenous missing person cases get researchers’ attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico task force charged with addressing missing person cases involving Native Americans is teaming up with researchers in Nebraska on a data collection project that they hope will begin to close the gaps when it comes to tracking cases and their outcomes nationwide. The goal of the federally funded […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Comedian Hannah Gadsby returns with a stand-up ‘love letter’

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix special illustrates a different side of the comedian that fans may not expect — a happier one. “It’s a lighter show,” Gadsby tells The Associated Press ahead of “Something Special” airing on Tuesday. “It’s more positive. It’s expressing a happiness I don’t think I had done in […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

North Dakota governor signs law protecting tribal adoptions