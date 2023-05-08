Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says bipartisan negotiations forged state budget plan

May 8, 2023, 11:49 AM

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Senate President Warren Petersen look on as Gov. Katie Ho...

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state budget package set for introduction Monday is the product of give and take between Democrats and Republicans.

“We’ve been meeting with Republican leadership and Democratic leadership for a couple of months now to negotiate what you’ll see in the bills that are introduced this afternoon,” Hobbs, a Democrat, told reporters Monday morning after a press conference on how the state is planning to handle the end of the federal Title 42 immigration policy on Thursday.

Hobbs said that when she became Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, she knew getting a budget done with the GOP-led Legislature would have to be a bipartisan affair.

“We are going to have to give some things up,” she said. “The Republicans are going to have to give some things up, and I think you’ll see that in the bills.”

RELATED STORIES

Hobbs didn’t get into details about what compromises were made on either side.

Less than two weeks after taking office, Hobbs released her $17.1 billion budget proposal on Jan. 13.

House Speaker Ben Toma, a Republican, said at the time Hobbs’ plan would be “dead on arrival,” calling it a “left-wing wish list.”

The Legislature passed a $15.8 million continuation budget on party lines in February, but Hobbs vetoed it, calling it a “partisan exercise.”

Lawmakers will have until July 1 to pass a budget that Hobbs will sign or face a government shutdown.

Last year, the Legislature didn’t pass a spending plan until June 23. Then-Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, signed the $18 billion package on June 28.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flavio Bravo Photo)...

KTAR.com

Rep. Flavio Bravo appointed to replace Raquel Terán in Arizona Senate

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday appointed Rep. Flavio Bravo to replace the departed Raquel Terán in the Arizona Senate.

15 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

6 Arizona Lottery tickets, including 2 from same West Valley store, win at least $10K

Six Arizona Lottery tickets, including two sold at the same West Valley gas station, won at least $10,000 apiece in two Friday drawings.

15 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot/Gov. Katie Hobbs)...

Danny Shapiro

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Biden administration hasn’t provided ‘adequate response’ ahead of Title 42 end

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday that Arizona has plans for the end of Title 42, but isn't certain the federal government is prepared for a surge of migrants at the southern border.

15 hours ago

(Gov. Hobbs Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses Arizona’s approach to end of Title 42

Gov. Katie Hobbs is holding a press conference Monday to discuss Arizona's approach to Title 42's end, which is scheduled for Thursday.

15 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

Kevin Stone

Glendale road closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

A stretch of Glendale Avenue was closed for several hours Monday morning after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Taron Maddux died of cancer on April 29, 2023....

KTAR.com

Arizona Department of Public Safety mourns loss of trooper who died of cancer

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of Trooper Taron S. Maddux, who died of cancer on April 29.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says bipartisan negotiations forged state budget plan