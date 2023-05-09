PHOENIX – New subscribers are now eligible to buy season tickets to ASU Gammage’s eight-show 2023-24 Broadway lineup, which features the return of Lin-Manual Miranda’s blockbuster “Hamilton.”

The schedule was unveiled in March, but season tickets were limited to 2022-23 subscribers until Monday.

Non-VIP packages range from $270 to $695 for Tuesday-Friday nights and $315 to $750 for weekend matinee and night shows.

VIP season tickets are priced at $850 for weeknights and $945 for weekends plus a $1,500 charitable donation for every two seats.

Here’s the 2023-24 Broadway season schedule for the Tempe venue:

Individual show sales will be announced at a later date.

“Les Misérables,” which runs Dec. 5-10 of this year, is not included in the package, but season subscribers will get first access to the classic musical when tickets go on sale in late summer.

Gammage has three shows remaining on its current Broadway schedule: “A Soldier’s Play” (May 16-21), “Hairspray” (June 20-25) and “Beetlejuice” (Aug. 22-27).

