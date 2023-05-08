CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is holding a press conference Monday to discuss Arizona’s approach to Title 42’s end, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Hobbs will be joined by Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey Glover, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and other officials to release a plan that “reflects the direct concerns raised by border community leaders.”

The COVID-related border policy that limits asylum-seekers’ entry to the country has been in effect for three years but will be lifted as the COVID public health policy comes to an end.

A surge of migrants at the southern border is expected as a result, a reality some Arizona leaders don’t believe the Biden administration is prepared for.

Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona’s independent U.S. senator, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the administration wasn’t communicating with local officials about things like what type of surge to expect or whether buses would be available to transport migrants.

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration say they have been preparing for well over a year for the end of Title 42.

The strategy has hinged on providing more legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. without risking the perilous journey to the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

