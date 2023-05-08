Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses Arizona’s approach to end of Title 42

May 8, 2023, 9:59 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is holding a press conference Monday to discuss Arizona’s approach to Title 42’s end, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Hobbs will be joined by Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey Glover, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and other officials to release a plan that “reflects the direct concerns raised by border community leaders.”

The COVID-related border policy that limits asylum-seekers’ entry to the country has been in effect for three years but will be lifted as the COVID public health policy comes to an end.

RELATED STORIES

A surge of migrants at the southern border is expected as a result, a reality some Arizona leaders don’t believe the Biden administration is prepared for.

Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona’s independent U.S. senator, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the administration wasn’t communicating with local officials about things like what type of surge to expect or whether buses would be available to transport migrants.

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration say they have been preparing for well over a year for the end of Title 42.

The strategy has hinged on providing more legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. without risking the perilous journey to the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

6 Arizona Lottery tickets, including 2 from same store, win at least $10K

Six Arizona Lottery tickets, including two sold at the same West Valley gas station, won at least $10,000 apiece in two Friday drawings.

13 hours ago

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Senate President Warren Petersen look on as Gov. Katie Ho...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says bipartisan negotiations forged state budget plan

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state budget package set for introduction Monday is the product of give and take between Democrats and Republicans.

13 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot/Gov. Katie Hobbs)...

Danny Shapiro

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Biden administration hasn’t provided ‘adequate response’ ahead of Title 42 end

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday that Arizona has plans for the end of Title 42, but isn't certain the federal government is prepared for a surge of migrants at the southern border.

13 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

Kevin Stone

Glendale road closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

A stretch of Glendale Avenue was closed Monday morning after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Taron Maddux died of cancer on April 29, 2023....

KTAR.com

Arizona Department of Public Safety mourns loss of trooper who died of cancer

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of Trooper Taron S. Maddux, who died of cancer on April 29.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man with trauma to his body found dead in Phoenix over the weekend

An investigation is underway after a man with trauma to his body was found dead in north Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. 

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Watch: Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses Arizona’s approach to end of Title 42