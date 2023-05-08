Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

May 8, 2023, 8:44 AM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.

Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning, and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center.

Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, Sauceda said, adding that there was no motive that he could discuss. Asked about reports from witnesses that Alvarez was cursing at them, Sauceda said there was nothing to confirm that yet.

The SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 people, Sauceda said at a news conference Monday morning. Six people died on the scene and 12 people were critically injured, he said. Officials have said the death toll rose later.

Alvarez tried to flee, but was held down by several people on the scene, he said. His bail was set at $3.6 million.

Surveillance video from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center showed some of the victims sitting on the curb when they were hit at the city bus stop.

“This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet (30 meters) away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” said shelter director Victor Maldonado, who reviewed the surveillance video.

Some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet (9 meters) from the main group were hit too, Maldonado said.

Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. The shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.

The victims were all male and several of them were from Venezuela, Sauceda said. The department is working with representatives of Venezuela and other countries.

“Brownsville is a proud, resilient city,” he said. “We will work with our network and supporters to ensure reunification efforts and assistance is made available to all affected.”

Brownsville, long an epicenter for migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, has become a key location of interest as the U.S. prepares for under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law will mean even more migrants will try to cross the southern border.

Many of those crossing the border are entering through Brownsville just north of the Mexican border town of Matamoros.

Brownsville has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for reasons that aren’t yet clear, authorities said. The recent surge in the number of migrants prompted Brownsville commissioners to indefinitely extend a declaration of emergency during a special meeting last week.

Roughly 30,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have entered the U.S. in the region since mid-April. That’s compared with 1,700 migrants Border Patrol agents encountered in the first two weeks of April.

United States News

Shareholders watch Warren Buffett from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeti...

Associated Press

Maybe investors shouldn’t worry about Buffett’s successor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many investors worry about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after its legendary CEO Warren Buffett is gone, but most of the conglomerate’s companies have already made the transition to reporting to the man who will eventually replace the 92-year-old. Buffett himself and executives at Berkshire Hathaway companies like See’s Candy and […]

13 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, stands in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on J...

Associated Press

Texas lawmaker resigns ahead of misconduct expulsion vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican Texas state lawmaker resigned Monday ahead of an expected vote to expel him after an investigation found he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Rep. Bryan Slaton, 45, had faced mounting calls from the state Republican party and conservative groups to resign after the House investigation determined […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Priz...

Associated Press

Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz share fiction Pulitzer Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — an innovative narrative of wealth and deceit set in 1920s New York. Beverly Gage’s “G-Man,” her widely acclaimed book on longtime FBI leader J. Edgar Hoover, was given the Pulitzer for biography. “ His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Kennedy Center honoree opera singer Grace Bumbry sings the National Anthem at the Kennedy Ce...

Associated Press

Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Bayreuth, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died. She was 86. Bumbry died Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a logg...

Associated Press

US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. agency has agreed to an in-depth environmental study into whether dredging a Georgia shipping channel in the spring and summer would threaten rare sea turtles nesting on nearby beaches — a review demanded by conservationists who sued to stop the project. Georgia conservation group One Hundred Miles moved to […]

13 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N...

Associated Press

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has intensified in recent weeks, with prosecutors summoning a broad range of witnesses before a federal grand jury and zeroing in on questions of whether the former president or others obstructed government efforts to recover the records. It remains unclear when the investigation […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter