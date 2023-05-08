Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale road closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

May 8, 2023, 9:00 AM

PHOENIX – A stretch of Glendale Avenue near the Westgate Entertainment District was closed Monday morning after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle, the Glendale Police Department said.

The other driver was talking to officers about what happened.

Glendale Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours in both directions between 89th and 91st avenues while the scene was under investigation, police said at 7:45 a.m.

Motorists were advised to take Cardinals Way or Northern Avenue to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

It was the second serious collision involving a motorcycle in Glendale in recent days.

A motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with a vehicle at 61st and Olive avenues, near Glendale Community College. Impairment did not appear to be a factor, police said.

