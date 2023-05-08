Glendale road closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

PHOENIX – A stretch of Glendale Avenue near the Westgate Entertainment District was closed Monday morning after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle, the Glendale Police Department said.

The other driver was talking to officers about what happened.

Glendale Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours in both directions between 89th and 91st avenues while the scene was under investigation, police said at 7:45 a.m.

Motorists were advised to take Cardinals Way or Northern Avenue to avoid the area.

GPD is working a serious collision near 91st Ave and Glendale. The street will be closed in both directions for several hours on Glendale from 89th Ave 91st Ave, while officers investigate the collision. Please use alternate routes of Cardinals Way or Northern Ave. pic.twitter.com/OdfYyAO9LI — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 8, 2023

No other details were immediately available.

It was the second serious collision involving a motorcycle in Glendale in recent days.

A motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with a vehicle at 61st and Olive avenues, near Glendale Community College. Impairment did not appear to be a factor, police said.

