PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of a state trooper who died of cancer recently.

Taron S. Maddux, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, died on April 29, DPS announced Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” DPS said.

“Thank you, Trooper Maddux, for your years of service to our state and this country. Your kindness, selfless service and dedication will never be forgotten.”

Maddux, 51, was born in Douglas in 1971. After serving in the Air Force, he joined the Bisbee Police Department in 1995, DPS said.

He retired as a Bisbee police sergeant in 2014 and worked as a Cochise County Superior Court security guard before joining DPS in 2016.

He spent more than six years as a trooper with the state police agency’s Highway Patrol Division in Sierra Vista.

A celebration of Maddux’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vista Park in Bisbee, according to an obituary. A private internment will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

“In lieu of flowers, donations in Taron’s memory can be made to Peppi’s House (TMC Hospice), where Taron and his family received amazing care and dignity,” the obituary says.

