PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery last week launched a new Scratchers ticket, Lucky Dog, with the top prize of $50,000 in honor of national pet month.

Players that purchase the $5 ticket work to uncover 15 bones in the play area, with hopes of revealing a “dog house” symbol to win the prize displayed for that symbol.

If a “dog paw” symbol is also revealed, the player will earn twice the amount of the prize.

Prize amounts range from $5 to $50,000, with the overall odds of winning at 1 in 3.54.

There are nine chances to win the $50,000 prize.

There will also be two drawings to celebrate the launch of Lucky Dog, where a total of 10 players will win $200 to spoil their pets.

Five players will be drawn on May 24 from the first entry period (May 2-16) and five others will be drawn following the second entry period (May 17-31).

Players have 180 days from the end of the game to claim their prize.

All Arizona Lottery retailers are required to redeem prizes up to $100 and have the option to redeem them up to $599. To claim anything higher, a winner’s claim form must be completed and brought or mailed to the Phoenix or Tucson Arizona Lottery office.

