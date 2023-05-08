Young girl dies after drowning in Valley swimming pool

PHOENIX — A young girl was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a Phoenix home on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Dobbins Road before 4 p.m. to a drowning call, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police located the young girl found by her family in the pool and rendered aid, authorities said.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived, and the child was transported to a hospital.

Detectives responded to investigate what led to the drowning.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

