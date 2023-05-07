Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self

May 7, 2023, 6:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A suspected drunken driver shot and killed a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop before running into some nearby woods and killing himself, authorities said Sunday.

During a conversation about field sobriety tests, Jeremiah Johnson was “evasive,” drew a handgun and shot St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising in Glenwood, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Minneapolis, the state Department of Justice said.

“After being struck, Deputy Leising discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area,” the agency said.

People in another vehicle began lifesaving measures Saturday, but Leising, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An hour after the shooting, an officer heard a gunshot in the woods and saw Johnson, 34, fall to the ground, investigators said.

Leising was hired by St. Croix County in 2022 after she spent approximately two years working for the sheriff’s office in Pennington County, South Dakota, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

Leising’s body was being escorted by police back to Wisconsin from the medical examiner’s office in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched,” Knudson said.

United States News

Associated Press

Man killed, 2 women hurt in Miami Beach nightclub shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, police said. Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area, Miami Beach police said […]

14 hours ago

People living in the U.S. embrace with people living in Mexico during the 10th annual "Hugs not Wal...

Associated Press

Mexican families get quick reunions with migrant relatives

Tears flowed amid heartfelt embraces as Mexican families were allowed brief reunions at the border Saturday with relatives who migrated to the United States.

14 hours ago

Associated Press

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said. Shelter director Victor Maldonado of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center said he […]

14 hours ago

Democratic state Sen. Floyd Prozanski addresses the floor during the courtesies portion of a Senate...

Associated Press

Oregon GOP walkout marks 5th day, delays Democrat-led bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday. Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning because a quorum could not be reached. Republicans have staged walkouts before, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 20...

Associated Press

Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the deals that have been made this year for most of the other rail unions. The Congress intervened and blocked a walkout. The Brotherhood of Locomotive […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — A man who was arrested last month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan woman has died in a South Carolina jail, where he was awaiting extradition to face a murder charge, authorities said. Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, said they were told Saturday about the death of […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self