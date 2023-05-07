Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail

May 7, 2023, 8:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — A man who was arrested last month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan woman has died in a South Carolina jail, where he was awaiting extradition to face a murder charge, authorities said.

Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, said they were told Saturday about the death of Robert Waters, 53, at the detention center in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Waters was arrested April 30 after investigators used genealogical data to narrow the list of suspects to his family, authorities said. He was charged in the killing of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz in Three Rivers, which is in southwestern Michigan about 136 miles (218 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Prosecutor David Martin said Waters had waived extradition to Michigan.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Waters’ death, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. No other details were released.

Swartz was stabbed and strangled in her apartment. Her death had long been a cold case, despite blood, fingerprints and footprints at the scene that investigators believed belonged to her killer.

United States News

Associated Press

Man killed, 2 women hurt in Miami Beach nightclub shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, police said. Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area, Miami Beach police said […]

12 hours ago

People living in the U.S. embrace with people living in Mexico during the 10th annual "Hugs not Wal...

Associated Press

Mexican families get quick reunions with migrant relatives

Tears flowed amid heartfelt embraces as Mexican families were allowed brief reunions at the border Saturday with relatives who migrated to the United States.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead

Seven people were killed and up to six were injured Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop outside of a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said. Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Shelter director Victor Maldonado […]

12 hours ago

Democratic state Sen. Floyd Prozanski addresses the floor during the courtesies portion of a Senate...

Associated Press

Oregon GOP walkout marks 5th day, delays Democrat-led bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday. Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning because a quorum could not be reached. Republicans have staged walkouts before, […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 20...

Associated Press

Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the deals that have been made this year for most of the other rail unions. The Congress intervened and blocked a walkout. The Brotherhood of Locomotive […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says. Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight. […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail