Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger

May 7, 2023, 7:01 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.

Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight.

“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger, but said such a diversion is standard procedure in similar circumstances.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions about the incident to the state police, which said Sunday they had no information about the case.

The flight, an Airbus A330-300, with 282 passengers and crew, resumed its trip to Amsterdam, arriving more than three hours late.

___

This story corrects the name of the airline to Delta Air Lines.

United States News

Associated Press

Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — A man who was arrested last month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan woman has died in a South Carolina jail, where he was awaiting extradition to face a murder charge, authorities said. Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, said they were told Saturday about the death of […]

10 hours ago

Melanie, one of the dogs being cared for at the ASPCA adoption center, sits behind a treat hole in ...

Associated Press

Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent afternoon at a Manhattan animal hospital and adoption center, a pit bull mix called T-Bone, rescued after being tied to a utility pole, gazed out at visitors from his tidy room. Trigger was recuperating from a stab wound, a large incision still visible on his side. Pert little […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting — this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers. Eight people were killed and seven wounded Saturday in suburban Allen before the assailant was killed by a […]

10 hours ago

Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia looks up to the sky during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique...

Associated Press

Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Wilson Garcia and his family were among the Latino immigrants who carved out a community inside the thick, piney woods near Cleveland, Texas, through a combination of hard labor, fortitude and love of family, friends and neighbors. On a 1-acre (4,046 square-meter) plot of land bought with a small down payment, […]

1 day ago

Karen Kobylik and her husband Michael Kobylik hold funeral programs for Karen's children Ruby and B...

Associated Press

Michigan faces pushback with gun red flag law set to pass

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Karen Kobylik knew her daughter should not have a gun. She had repeatedly called the police since her daughter turned 21, pleading with them to take her firearms because of the risk she posed to herself and others. “They said we can’t take any guns away from her because we cannot […]

1 day ago

Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima Afr...

Associated Press

To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — In the hours before he’s due at Upper Darby High School, senior Khalid Doulat has time to say prayers, help his mother or prepare for track practice. It’s a welcome shift from last year for him and thousands of students at the school, which pushed its start time back by […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger