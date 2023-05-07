ARIZONA NEWS
Young boy dies after drowning in north Valley hotel pool
May 6, 2023, 6:48 PM
PHOENIX — A young child died after drowning in a hotel pool in north Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said.
Officers responded to a drowning call near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road around noon, and Phoenix Fire Department personnel were already on scene treating a young boy found unresponsive in the hotel pool, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives opened an investigation into the events which led to the drowning.
No other information was available.
