Eastbound I-10 lanes reopen in Buckeye following crash

May 6, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye Saturday evening after a crash, according to traffic officials.

The crash between State Route 85 and Miller Road led to the closure around 4:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened just after 8 p.m.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were not affected by the incident.

ADOT did not give a time estimate for when the freeway would reopen and advised motorists to seeks alternate routes and expect delays.

I-10 was already narrowed to one lane in both directions in Buckeye between Watson Road and State Route 85 for a widening projects that began on Friday and will run until Monday at 5 a.m.

