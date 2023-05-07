PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye Saturday evening after a crash, according to traffic officials.

The crash between State Route 85 and Miller Road led to the closure around 4:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened just after 8 p.m.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were not affected by the incident.

ADOT did not give a time estimate for when the freeway would reopen and advised motorists to seeks alternate routes and expect delays.

I-10 was already narrowed to one lane in both directions in Buckeye between Watson Road and State Route 85 for a widening projects that began on Friday and will run until Monday at 5 a.m.

