Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Multiple people shot at outlet mall in Dallas suburb, shooter reported deceased

May 6, 2023, 4:49 PM

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, i...

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALLEN (AP) — Multiple people were shot at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets. A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting but couldn’t say more.

WFAA-TV reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. Their conditions were not immediately known, but WFAA reported that the Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead.

A crowd of hundreds of people who had been shopping stood outside, across the street from the mall, Saturday evening. Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.

“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton said.

People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he said. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby.

Once outside, Payton saw bodies.

“I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said.

“It broke me when I walked out to see that,” he said.

Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. He assumed it was the shooter, Payton said, because unlike the other bodies it had not been covered up.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in the Columbia sportswear store when the shooting started.

“We had just gotten in, just a couple minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping,” Mary Ann Greene told The Associated Press. “I said, ‘Was that gunfire?’ ”

Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and brought everyone to the rear of the store until police arrived and escorted them out, the Greenes said.

Eber Romero was at the Under Armour store when a cashier mentioned that there was a shooting.

As he left the store, Romero said, the mall appeared empty, and all the shops had their security gates down. That is when he started seeing broken glass and people who had been shot on the floor.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall.

Ambulances from several neighboring cities responded to the scene.

The Dallas office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Allen, a suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

United States News

Associated Press

Police responding to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded to a shooting at an outlet mall Saturday in the Dallas area. Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting. WFAA-TV reported that police on the […]

17 hours ago

This photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown...

Associated Press

Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned the USS Cooperstown in honor of 70 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players who served in the military during wartime. The littoral combat ship is named after the village in New York state where the Hall is located. Hall of Famers Joe Torre and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said. Officers responding around 3:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge […]

17 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, looks on in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton, from Royse City, could face an expulsion vote by the full House as early as Tuesday. Slaton, 45, has declined to comment on the allegations, and did not immediately […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Newton Minow, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, appears before the House An...

Associated Press

Ex-FCC chief, public TV advocate Newton Minow dead at 97

CHICAGO (AP) — Newton N. Minow, who as Federal Communications Commission chief in the early 1960s famously proclaimed that network television was a “vast wasteland,” died Saturday. He was 97. Minow, who received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, died Saturday at home, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Nell Minow. “He wanted […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six people were hurt — two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said. There were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Multiple people shot at outlet mall in Dallas suburb, shooter reported deceased