ARIZONA NEWS

Kids among 8 seriously hurt in Chandler highway crash

May 6, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:21 pm

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)

PHOENIX — Eight people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chandler that shut down part of a state highway on the outskirts of Phoenix.

Multiple children were among the eight people hospitalized after a sedan and a small truck collided sometime before 6 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 87 and Hunt Highway in Chandler, the Maricopa County sheriff’s office said.

Some of the injuries are considered life-threatening and all of them are serious, the sheriff’s office said.

The northbound lanes of SR-87 in Chandler south of Mesa were closed for several hours beginning around 5:30 a.m. and reopened around 12:30 p.m. The southbound lanes remained open, the sheriff’s office said.

Six of the people hurt were in the truck, and two in the sedan, authorities said. No other details have been released.

The Associated press contributed to this report.

