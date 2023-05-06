Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

May 6, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 4:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six people were hurt — two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said.

There were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Large metal ductwork and mechanical parts that were mounted on the ceiling crashed down upon the pool deck and into the water, covering nearly the entire area of the pool, agency spokeswoman Sherri-Jo Stowell said.

The victims suffered injuries that ranged from penetrating wounds and cuts to “injuries consistent with being crushed,” she said. She declined to release ages of the victims, citing department policy.

Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort, running up and down its stairs for physical training, when the collapse happened.

An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.

The resort will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse and will be responsible for keeping guests out of the pool area, Oughton said.

The resort and convention center has more than 1,000 rooms, a water park and meeting spaces.

Aurora officials said they expect a thorough investigation and thanked first responders.

“Our hearts go out to all those who were injured today, to their families and to those traumatized by witnessing what occurred,” city spokesman Ryan S. Luby said in a statement.

United States News

Associated Press

Police responding to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded to a shooting at an outlet mall Saturday in the Dallas area. Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting. WFAA-TV reported that police on the […]

16 hours ago

This photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown...

Associated Press

Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned the USS Cooperstown in honor of 70 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players who served in the military during wartime. The littoral combat ship is named after the village in New York state where the Hall is located. Hall of Famers Joe Torre and […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said. Officers responding around 3:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge […]

16 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, looks on in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton, from Royse City, could face an expulsion vote by the full House as early as Tuesday. Slaton, 45, has declined to comment on the allegations, and did not immediately […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Newton Minow, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, appears before the House An...

Associated Press

Ex-FCC chief, public TV advocate Newton Minow dead at 97

CHICAGO (AP) — Newton N. Minow, who as Federal Communications Commission chief in the early 1960s famously proclaimed that network television was a “vast wasteland,” died Saturday. He was 97. Minow, who received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, died Saturday at home, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Nell Minow. “He wanted […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Elevated cancer rates found near Kansas chemical spill

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials have identified elevated levels of liver cancer among people living in several historically Black neighborhoods in Wichita where groundwater was polluted by a rail yard chemical spill. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a study Friday that found a liver and biliary tract cancer diagnosis rate […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool