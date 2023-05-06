Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oprah tells class of 2023 to follow ‘still, small voice’

May 6, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

Oprah Winfrey waves to the family and guests of graduates as she arrives for the Tennessee State Un...

Oprah Winfrey waves to the family and guests of graduates as she arrives for the Tennessee State University Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey delighted graduates at her alma mater Tennessee State University on Saturday, telling the story of how she fell one credit short of graduating as she launched the media career that would make her a household name.

Giving the commencement address at the historically Black university, Winfrey recalled that she was living with her father in East Nashville while attending college, helping out in his store, and presenting the weekend news at a Black radio station. That’s where the lead anchor of the local CBS television affiliate heard her voice. He called her at school to ask if she wanted a job.

“I said, ‘No sir. TV? Not really, sir, because my father says I have to finish school, and school is just too important,’” Winfrey recalled.

She then went back to class and related the conversation to her scene design professor who “looked at me as if I didn’t have the brains that God gave lettuce,” Winfrey said.

He spoke to her father, and Winfrey took the job. Beginning the second semester of her sophomore year, Winfrey arranged to finish her classes by 2:00 p.m. so she could work at the television station from 2:30 to 10:30 and be home by her father’s 11:00 p.m. curfew.

By the end of her senior year in 1975, Winfrey’s career was in full swing. So she wasn’t terribly distressed to learn that she was one credit short and would not be able to graduate. But her father would not let go of the topic, asking her for years, “‘When you going to get that degree?’” she said.

Finally in 1988, she was allowed to write a paper and submit some of her shows for the final credit.

“So I got my degree from Tennessee State, right around the time I got my third Emmy,” Winfrey said.

Her success in life has come from God’s grace and from listening to what she called the “still, small voice” inside while filtering out the noise of the world. That way “you begin to know your own heart and figure out what matters most,” Winfrey said. “Every right move I’ve made has come from listening deeply and following that still, small voice.”

Winfrey told the class of 2023 they are living in a difficult time in many ways.

“Unfortunately, you are going to encounter people who insist that it’s not actually possible to make any difference,” she said. But she held up the examples of Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson who are “using their lives to prove the cynics wrong.”

The Republican majority reinstated on a interim basis by their local city councils within days and now face a special election to regain their seats.

The United States is “not a finished product,” she said. “Anything is possible. The wheels are still in spin. Saints walk among us. And as Nelson Mandela so brilliantly demonstrated, it’s better to be hopeful than fearful, if for no other reason than that hope brings us one step closer to joy.”

United States News

Associated Press

Tips surge after nurse practitioner charged with sex crimes

AMES, Iowa (AP) — More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen’s genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges, police say. Several districts and one university also have issued alerts that Carl Markley, 44, performed school physicals for their students, although […]

10 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals ‘Speak Now’ date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is playing catch-up with her fans this year in a massive and impressive stadium show that embraces her artistic reinventions. Nearly two months into the 52-show Eras Tour, Swift returned Friday to the origins of her musical career in Nashville, Tennessee, a city she outgrew as a country starlet […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Florida men sentenced for armed robbery of postal worker

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for the armed robbery of a postal worker. Omar Rochester Miller Jr., 23, and Christopher Diaz, 27, were sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. Miller received nine years and two months, and Diaz received eight years. Both pleaded […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot after her shift

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early Saturday as she headed home on the city’s Southside after her shift. The officer, whose name was not released, was shot about 1:42 a.m. in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, police said. She was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from […]

10 hours ago

Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky...

Associated Press

Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race. Forte was declared out of the 149th Derby on Saturday, according to Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers. No immediate reason was announced. It was the fifth scratch this week from the race. The colt had stumbled on […]

10 hours ago

Shareholders arrive outside CHI Health Center Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Sa...

Associated Press

Profits jump at Buffett’s company ahead of annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio — giving the thousands of shareholders who will fill an arena Saturday to listen to the billionaire and several other top executives at the conglomerate answer questions for hours some good news to start […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Oprah tells class of 2023 to follow ‘still, small voice’