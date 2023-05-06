Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 Florida men sentenced for armed robbery of postal worker

May 6, 2023, 8:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for the armed robbery of a postal worker.

Omar Rochester Miller Jr., 23, and Christopher Diaz, 27, were sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. Miller received nine years and two months, and Diaz received eight years. Both pleaded guilty in January to armed robbery of a postal mail carrier and theft of postal keys. Miller also pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during the commission of the robbery.

“Employee safety is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Miami Division Inspector in Charge Juan Vargas said in as statement. “These convictions and sentences demonstrate the commitment of the Inspection Service, as well as our partners at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to bring justice to anyone who would endanger the public servants of the Postal Service.”

Miller robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint while she was delivering mail at a Tampa apartment complex and stole her postal keys, according to court records. The keys can be used to steal checks and other valuables sent through the mail.

After pushing the mail carrier to the ground, Miller ran to a waiting getaway car, driven by Edwin Betancourt Vega, prosecutors said. The robbery was organized through phone calls and text messages between Betancourt Vega and Diaz, to coordinate the robbery and sale of the postal keys in exchange for cash, investigator said.

Law enforcement recovered the postal keys, as well as proceeds from the sale of the key from both Miller and Betancourt Vega, officials said. They also recovered the firearm used in the robbery, which contained Miller’s DNA, prosecutors said.

Betancourt Vega was previously sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for his role in the robbery.

United States News

Associated Press

Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot after her shift

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early Saturday as she headed home on the city’s Southside after her shift. The officer, whose name was not released, was shot about 1:42 a.m. in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, police said. She was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from […]

9 hours ago

Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky...

Associated Press

Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race. Forte was declared out of the 149th Derby on Saturday, according to Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers. No immediate reason was announced. It was the fifth scratch this week from the race. The colt had stumbled on […]

9 hours ago

Shareholders arrive outside CHI Health Center Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Sa...

Associated Press

Profits jump at Buffett’s company ahead of annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio — giving the thousands of shareholders who will fill an arena Saturday to listen to the billionaire and several other top executives at the conglomerate answer questions for hours some good news to start […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said. Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston confirmed the number of victims who were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, the Sun Herald […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Bishop Henry C. Williams, of Oakland, testifies during the Reparations Task Force meeting in...

Associated Press

California reparations task force to vote on formal apology

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s reparations task force is set to wrap up its first-in-the-nation work Saturday, voting on recommendations for a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating a legacy of slavery and discrimination that has thwarted Black residents from living freely for decades. The nine-member committee, which first convened nearly two years […]

1 day ago

FILE - West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Mac Warner speaks to supporters at a campaign event at...

Associated Press

WV candidates still fighting over 2020; voters, not so much

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some Republican officeholders in West Virginia are already revving up campaigns for governor in 2024. But first, they have to sort out what happened in 2020. Years after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidency, Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey say they remain concerned […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

2 Florida men sentenced for armed robbery of postal worker