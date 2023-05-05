Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

May 5, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

United States News

File - Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tue...

Associated Press

April hiring gains reflect a still-resilient US job market

America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience.

18 hours ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens as Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State ...

Associated Press

NYC to send asylum-seekers upstate to deal with influx

New York City’s mayor announced plans Friday to send hundreds of asylum-seekers to two hotels north of the city for up to four months as it tries to cope with a surge of arrivals, antagonizing officials in the largely suburban area. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ administration said up to 300 single, adult men under the […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI: Colombians drugged US soldiers, stole money, phones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Colombian nationals are facing federal charges in Miami accusing them of drugging two U.S. Army soldiers at a Bogota bar three years ago to steal their debit and credit cards and their phones, U.S. law enforcement officials announced Friday. Jeffersson Arango, Kenneth Uribe and Pedro Silva have been indicted […]

18 hours ago

Police officers watch as protesters gather in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the ...

Associated Press

Charges in NYC chokehold death may hinge on ‘reasonableness’

NEW YORK (AP) — The potential criminal charges against a U.S. Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train might depend on whether a “reasonable” New Yorker would have acted similarly. Neely, a locally-known Michael Jackson impersonator who friends say suffered from worsening mental health, died […]

18 hours ago

This combo from photos provided by Miranda Crowell shows lancetfish that washed ashore on the 72nd ...

Associated Press

‘Freaky-looking’ fanged fishes found on Oregon beaches

Several scaleless fish with fanged jaws and huge eyes that can be found more than a mile deep in the ocean have washed up along a roughly 200-mile (322-kilometer) stretch of Oregon coastline, and it’s unclear why, scientists and experts said. Within the last few weeks, several lancetfish have appeared on beaches from Nehalem, in […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the st...

Associated Press

Georgia enacts law letting panel punish, oust prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law Friday creating a new commission empowered to discipline and remove wayward prosecutors, saying it will curb “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.” Kemp made the remarks at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in Savannah, where he signed the measure establishing the […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire