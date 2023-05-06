Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ashley Furniture plans huge distribution and manufacturing project in West Valley

May 6, 2023, 5:45 AM

A rendering of a new 1 million-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility to be built in the West Valley in 2024. (HPA Architecture via City of Avondale documents)

BY


Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. is moving closer to building a new 1 million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Avondale.

The Wisconsin-based home furniture and decor retailer wants to develop two buildings including a 503,491-square-foot building with a mix of an 85,000-square-foot retail showroom, an office, a call center for 200 people and warehouse space for distribution uses.

The second building will feature 551,039 square feet with manufacturing, distribution and office uses, according to project documents submitted to the city near the end of 2022.

The facility will be one of the largest projects in Avondale and be developed in multiple phases at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and 107th Avenue, just across from the Avondale auto mall.

Known as “Project Comfort,” according to city filings, the development could also include independent commercial buildings at the southeast corner of the 75-acre property.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

